Why this year's drought in Florida might affect next year's alligator population

The drought this year across much of Florida had led to lower water levels, which could affect how many alligators we'll see nextyear.

Areas across Florida are in "exceptional drought," according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

It means the places alligators call home are shrinking, and they're forced to change their behaviors to survive. Mark Hostetler is a wildlife ecology professor at the University of Florida. He said you might see more gators out on dry land as they look for new bodies of water, or they may take more drastic measures.

"Alligators will be competing more for food. There'll be more aggression, more cannibalism, so bigger gators eating smaller gators, that kind of stuff," he said. "So that's probably one of the primary effects of the drought. "

Hostetler said this means the chance newborns survive is lower. He also says people should not feed the alligators. This'll cause them to lose their fear of humans and get more aggressive.