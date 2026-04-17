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American Islamic group calls for Putnam County commissioner to resign after use of racial slur

WUFT | By Sara-James Ranta
Published April 17, 2026 at 12:54 AM EDT

The Florida chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling for the resignation of a Putnam County commissioner.

This, after Commissioner Walton Pellicer used an aniti-Muslim slur during a public meeting Tuesday.

Pellicer used the slur while discussing current military tensions and the war with Iran.

Pellicer defended his statement to Action News Jacksonville on Wednesday, saying his words were "strictly directed at nothing but the Iranian people of that regime."
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Sara-James Ranta
Sara-James is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Sara-James Ranta

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