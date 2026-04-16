Once endangered, the Florida snail kite takes wing thanks to invasive snail species

Some birds are very well-known -- eagles, hawks, falcons, for example.

But here’s a bird you may not have heard of before – a snail kite.

These birds are native to Florida and have evolved to eat one thing — the Florida apple snail — which is about the size of a small apple.

But despite being endangered, the snail kite has shown surprising adaptability.

WUFT's Kristin Chermont Spina recently got the chance to walk along La Chua Trailhead in Paynes Prairie to talk with a woman named Hillary Flower.

She’s the author of a new book about snail kites called “The Kite and The Snail: An endangered bird, its unlikely prey, and a story of hope in a changing world.”