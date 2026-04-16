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Once endangered, the Florida snail kite takes wing thanks to invasive snail species

WUFT | By Kristin Chermont Spina
Published April 16, 2026 at 10:39 PM EDT
Ecohydrologist and author Hillary Flower looks through a pair of binoculars from the boardwalk on La Chua Trail at Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park. (Kristin Chermont Spina/WUFT News)
Ecohydrologist and author Hillary Flower looks through a pair of binoculars from the boardwalk on La Chua Trail at Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park. (Kristin Chermont Spina/WUFT News)

Some birds are very well-known -- eagles, hawks, falcons, for example.

But here’s a bird you may not have heard of before – a snail kite.

These birds are native to Florida and have evolved to eat one thing — the Florida apple snail — which is about the size of a small apple.

But despite being endangered, the snail kite has shown surprising adaptability.

WUFT's Kristin Chermont Spina recently got the chance to walk along La Chua Trailhead in Paynes Prairie to talk with a woman named Hillary Flower.

She’s the author of a new book about snail kites called “The Kite and The Snail: An endangered bird, its unlikely prey, and a story of hope in a changing world.”

A group of alligators sit in the water of Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park. Water levels at the preserve are much lower than they were in 2023. (Kristin Chermont Spina/WUFT News)
A group of alligators sit in the water of Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park. Water levels at the preserve are much lower than they were in 2023. (Kristin Chermont Spina/WUFT News)

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Kristin Chermont Spina
Kristin Chermont Spina is a Multimedia Content Producer and the Morning Edition anchor for WUFT News.
See stories by Kristin Chermont Spina

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