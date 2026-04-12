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Discord in Dunnellon grows after February rail tie fire

WUFT | By Stryker Anderson
Published April 12, 2026 at 12:33 AM EDT

In Dunnellon, friction seems to be growing as residents continue to question the behavior of some council members.

After a rail tie fire in early February prompted an initial emergency response from the city, some members of the community now feel that the issue is being overshadowed by the exchanges between the city council members and those in the community.

Some are even calling for a council member to resign.

WUFT's Stryker Anderson has been following the Dunnellon fire for weeks and has more about Monday’s meeting.
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