Culture and arts festival in Gainesville April 11 and 12

This weekend, the Gainesville store and event venue HOW BAZAR is hosting its third annual music festival.

Artists from around the country are coming in to perform at "Big: Culture and Arts Festival."

WUFT’s Zoe Kahn spoke to one *local* artist who will be hitting the stage.

Big Festival Final v2.wav Listen • 4:15

That was local artist Buboy. He’ll be performing at Big 2026, which will take place on April 11 and 12.

He was speaking with WUFT’s Zoe Kahn and producer Marina Meretz.