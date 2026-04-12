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Culture and arts festival in Gainesville April 11 and 12

WUFT | By Kristin Chermont Spina
Published April 12, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT

This weekend, the Gainesville store and event venue HOW BAZAR is hosting its third annual music festival.

Artists from around the country are coming in to perform at "Big: Culture and Arts Festival."

WUFT’s Zoe Kahn spoke to one *local* artist who will be hitting the stage.

Big Festival Final v2.wav

That was local artist Buboy. He’ll be performing at Big 2026, which will take place on April 11 and 12.

He was speaking with WUFT’s Zoe Kahn and producer Marina Meretz.
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Kristin Chermont Spina
Kristin Chermont Spina is a Multimedia Content Producer and the Morning Edition anchor for WUFT News.
See stories by Kristin Chermont Spina

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