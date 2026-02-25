GHS resource officer receives two-day suspension for not turning on body cam, delaying report

The Police Advisory Council held a meeting at Congregation B’nai Israel on Wednesday.

Among the agenda items were six closed internal affairs cases.

One of those cases involved a school resource officer at Gainesville High School and a credible gun threat.

GPD Internal Affairs Lieutenant Leah Hayes pointed out the officer’s procedural errors in that case.

The other part of the problem, his body worn camera was not on during the search of the underage student suspected to have a gun.

The officer was given an employee notice and suspended for two days.

Gainesville High School has since replaced that officer.