WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Boo at the Zoo returns for 29th annual Halloween event

WUFT | By Jasmine Oliphant
Published October 30, 2025 at 12:14 PM EDT

The sounds of laughter, the rustle of candy wrappers, and maybe… a distant roar? The 29th Annual Boo at the Zoo at Santa Fe College will take place tomorrow, Friday, October 31, on Halloween.

WUFT’s Jasmine Oliphant spoke with Christina Arnold, a zoo supervisor, about the afternoon event. The cost of entry is surprisingly affordable, and Jasmine started by asking Arnold what the event is all about.

That was Christina Arnold, a supervisor at the Santa Fe College Zoo, talking about their 29th annual Boo at the Zoo Halloween event.
Heard It On WUFT-FM
Jasmine Oliphant
Jasmine is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Jasmine Oliphant

Subscribe to The Point newsletter

Sign up to get a daily morning email with a roundup of all the need-to-know news and information from our area and the state of Florida, curated by WUFT News.

* indicates required