Boo at the Zoo returns for 29th annual Halloween event

The sounds of laughter, the rustle of candy wrappers, and maybe… a distant roar? The 29th Annual Boo at the Zoo at Santa Fe College will take place tomorrow, Friday, October 31, on Halloween.

WUFT’s Jasmine Oliphant spoke with Christina Arnold, a zoo supervisor, about the afternoon event. The cost of entry is surprisingly affordable, and Jasmine started by asking Arnold what the event is all about.

That was Christina Arnold, a supervisor at the Santa Fe College Zoo, talking about their 29th annual Boo at the Zoo Halloween event.

