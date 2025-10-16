WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Santa Fe College launches mobile classrooms to expand education access

WUFT | By Jasmine Oliphant
Published October 16, 2025 at 5:48 PM EDT

Education is expanding beyond the traditional classroom setting, and Santa Fe College is leading the charge with its new mobile classroom initiative. The college recently received a $1.5 million grant to bring educational programs directly to students in rural areas.

The mobile classrooms will offer training on maintaining and operating machinery, preparing students for careers in production technology. Upon completion of the program, students will earn a Production Technician certificate.

Dr. Paula Broadie, the college's president, emphasized that the initiative will help bridge the educational gap for students in underserved regions, bringing valuable career training directly to their communities.
Jasmine Oliphant
Jasmine is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
