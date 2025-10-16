Santa Fe College launches mobile classrooms to expand education access

Education is expanding beyond the traditional classroom setting, and Santa Fe College is leading the charge with its new mobile classroom initiative. The college recently received a $1.5 million grant to bring educational programs directly to students in rural areas.

The mobile classrooms will offer training on maintaining and operating machinery, preparing students for careers in production technology. Upon completion of the program, students will earn a Production Technician certificate.

Dr. Paula Broadie, the college's president, emphasized that the initiative will help bridge the educational gap for students in underserved regions, bringing valuable career training directly to their communities.

