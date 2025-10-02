WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Florida moves toward ending vaccine mandates for schoolchildren

WUFT | By Sofia Dinka
Published October 2, 2025 at 10:31 AM EDT

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida could soon see an end to vaccine mandates for diseases like chickenpox and meningitis.

Earlier this month, on Sept. 3, 2025, Florida’s Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo announced the state’s intent to end certain vaccine requirements for schoolchildren.

The change will not affect vaccines for diseases like polio. However, as of the time of this recording, the CDC is no longer recommending the combined measles shot for measles, mumps, and rubella for children under 4.

WUFT’s Sofia Dinka spoke with University of Florida epidemiologist Matt Hitchings to discuss the potential impact of the decision.
Sofia Dinka
Sofia is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
