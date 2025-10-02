Florida moves toward ending vaccine mandates for schoolchildren

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida could soon see an end to vaccine mandates for diseases like chickenpox and meningitis.

Earlier this month, on Sept. 3, 2025, Florida’s Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo announced the state’s intent to end certain vaccine requirements for schoolchildren.

The change will not affect vaccines for diseases like polio. However, as of the time of this recording, the CDC is no longer recommending the combined measles shot for measles, mumps, and rubella for children under 4.

WUFT’s Sofia Dinka spoke with University of Florida epidemiologist Matt Hitchings to discuss the potential impact of the decision.

