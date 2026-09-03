New NASA telescope could change the way we think about the universe

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A new telescope launched this past weekend that could change what we know about the universe.

NASA launched its Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope on Sunday from Kennedy Space Center.

To talk more about the telescope and its launch, Kristin Chermont Spina sat down with Marian Summerall.

She's a producer on Central Florida Public Media’s space exploration podcast “Are We There Yet?”

To start, I asked her to tell me what the Nancy Grace Roman Telescope is – and what it’s designed to do.