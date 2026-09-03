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New NASA telescope could change the way we think about the universe

WUFT | By Kristin Chermont Spina
Published September 3, 2026 at 3:21 PM EDT
SpaceX's Crew Dragon vehicle lifts off in the early morning of March 2 from Kennedy Space Center to rendezvous with the International Space Station. This was the first mission for the company's commercial crew program, which, if successful, could soon ferry American astronauts to space in an American-made vessel for the first time since the end of NASA's shuttle program in 2011. (Brandon Meyer/WUFT News)
SpaceX's Crew Dragon vehicle lifts off in the early morning of March 2 from Kennedy Space Center to rendezvous with the International Space Station. This was the first mission for the company's commercial crew program, which, if successful, could soon ferry American astronauts to space in an American-made vessel for the first time since the end of NASA's shuttle program in 2011. (Brandon Meyer/WUFT News)
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A new telescope launched this past weekend that could change what we know about the universe.

NASA launched its Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope on Sunday from Kennedy Space Center.

To talk more about the telescope and its launch, Kristin Chermont Spina sat down with Marian Summerall.

She's a producer on Central Florida Public Media’s space exploration podcast “Are We There Yet?”

To start, I asked her to tell me what the Nancy Grace Roman Telescope is – and what it’s designed to do.
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Health and Science spaceKennedy space centernasalaunch
Kristin Chermont Spina
Kristin Chermont Spina is a Multimedia Content Producer and the Morning Edition anchor for WUFT News.
See stories by Kristin Chermont Spina

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