Community unites for annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk

A river of pink swept through Celebration Pointe on Saturday as people came together to honor resilience, courage and the victories won against breast cancer.

For longtime team captain Marsha Harris, every step of the walk carried a deeply personal meaning after her 2021 diagnosis.

“Even before my diagnosis, I led this team to support others,” she said. “So, now being part of the survivor community helps so much because there’s so much love and support for everything you went through.”

Harris said every step was a tribute not just to her own journey, but to the strength and solidarity of the entire community.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, hosted by the American Cancer Society, is the nation’s largest breast cancer movement. The walk began in 1984 as a “move-along-a-thon” and became the Making Strides campaign in 1993, raising funds for research and programs supporting patients and families nationwide.

The Gainesville event kicked off at 8:15 a.m. with about 1,000 participants. The event had sponsor tents offering giveaways, pink-out zones providing beads, pom-poms and hair spray, and a survivor engagement station where participants could pick up sashes and share their personal stories.

Organizations including the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, UF Health, Zeta Tau Alpha, Dermacare, Galen College of Nursing and other vendors were present, ensuring a full display of community support.

Total figures were not confirmed, but roughly $120,000 was raised. The top company fundraiser was UF Health, raising almost $12,000. And the top team fundraiser was Pink Warriors raising about $21,000.

Alishia McDonald, representing Smooth Flavor Dance, walked with her team who wore matching shirts and held signs honoring members of their organization who had been affected by breast cancer.

“I just love to see the diversity,” she said. “Whether you’re male, female, rich, poor, none of us are above our health failing.”

Alishia McDonald and her Smooth Flavor Dance team carry signs honoring members of their organization impacted by breast cancer, demonstrating their long-time commitment to the cause. (Krystal Felix/ WUFT News)

Jamie Love, who was walking in honor of her sister-in-law, shared a personal, emotional perspective. Her sister-in-law is battling Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer and despite the challenges still made a team to participate today, she said.

“The walk makes her feel like she’s not alone,” she said, her eyes watering. “Breast cancer is probably one of the most well-known cancers, but it’s still one of the No. 1 killers, so it’s good to keep the awareness going.”

Heather Starling, a survivor diagnosed in January 2021 and now four years cancer-free, reflected on the strength gained from community support and her own experience.

“Life is sweeter on the other side,” Starling said. “But nobody should have to go through it.”

Starling now serves on the committee that organizes this event. She said she felt compelled to give back and foster a sense of community with all the women who are going through their treatments right now, she said.

At 9:15 a.m., the walk officially began. Streets were flooded with people wearing their pink shirts, tutus and accessories. The national anthem played as participants placed their hands over their hearts before taking their first steps. And cheerleaders from Eastside Rams lined the starting line, shaking pom-poms and cheering every step.

Fitz Koehler, honorary chairperson and survivor, was the announcer for the event and rallied on walkers from start to finish, celebrating milestones with high-fives, hugs and words of encouragement.

Fitz Koehler, a proud survivor, was the announcer for Saturday’s event. She invited all the survivors present to join her up front, celebrating each journey from those currently in treatment to those decades cancer-free. (Krystal Felix/ WUFT News)

“I’m proud to be five years cancer free,” Koehler said. “And it’s so meaningful to meet other women who are further along in their journey. That gives me hope.”

From survivors who had been in treatment to those celebrating decades in remission, the event displayed resilience among the community. Families held signs, dogs were decked out in pink and friends cheered each other across the finish line.

“The journey’s never over – you’re still fighting,” said Harris. “But through it all, I’m a survivor, and I no longer have breast cancer.”

As the walk concluded, participants lingered to take photos in the oversized pink chair and connect with others who had joined for the same cause. Survivors and those walking in memory of loved ones were invited to sign the hood and trunk of an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office car.

Koehler rang a cowbell for each walker who crossed the finish line and made inspiring remarks for each survivor. She encourages the entire community to come out to the walk in the future, she said.

“Let's work together now so that 1 in 8 becomes 1 in 100 or 1 in 1,000, and maybe one day we never have to hear about breast cancer again,” she said.