Gainesville roller derby league fosters community and belonging through athleticism and empowerment

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The Gainesville Roller Rebels (GRR) is a roller derby league which emphasizes creating a safe space for its members through its pillars of athleticism, community and empowerment.

Athletes oftentimes sport colorful makeup and accessories during their competitions, highlighting their inclination towards authenticity. Ashley Flattery, whose derby name is Clea DuBrawl, is the president of GRR and spoke to WUFT about the aspects that have shaped their league.

"It's a bastion for us," Flattery said. "It's something where we can all look to each other and go 'OK, regardless of what's happening outside of Gainesville, what's happening in Florida politics, we can trust each other that we will take care of each other.'"