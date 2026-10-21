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Gainesville roller derby league fosters community and belonging through athleticism and empowerment

WUFT | By Michael Angee,
Taylin HuffmanAnna Danaher
Published October 21, 2026 at 12:14 PM EDT
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The Gainesville Roller Rebels (GRR) is a roller derby league which emphasizes creating a safe space for its members through its pillars of athleticism, community and empowerment.

Athletes oftentimes sport colorful makeup and accessories during their competitions, highlighting their inclination towards authenticity. Ashley Flattery, whose derby name is Clea DuBrawl, is the president of GRR and spoke to WUFT about the aspects that have shaped their league.

"It's a bastion for us," Flattery said. "It's something where we can all look to each other and go 'OK, regardless of what's happening outside of Gainesville, what's happening in Florida politics, we can trust each other that we will take care of each other.'"
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Florida Good GainesvilleathleticsAlachua County
Michael Angee
Michael is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Michael Angee
Taylin Huffman
Taylin is a reporter who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Taylin Huffman
Anna Danaher
Anna is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Anna Danaher

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