Florida lawmakers could consider another effort to make the flamingo the state bird

WUFT | By News Service of Florida
Published January 8, 2025 at 7:46 AM EST
A flamingo stands in the shade at the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society Thursday, July 18, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. The staff at the zoo use a variety of techniques to keep their animals cool during the hot summer months. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/AP
/
AP
A flamingo stands in the shade at the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society Thursday, July 18, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. The staff at the zoo use a variety of techniques to keep their animals cool during the hot summer months. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Florida lawmakers could again consider replacing the mockingbird as the state bird. Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, on Friday filed a proposal (HB 81) that would lead to the flamingo replacing the mockingbird, which has been the state’s bird since 1927.

The bill also would name the Florida scrub jay as the official state songbird. The bill is filed for the legislative session that will start March 4. Bills backing the flamingo and the scrub jay have been proposed in recent years but have not passed.

Among the most influential supporters of keeping the mockingbird has been former longtime National Rifle Association lobbyist Marion Hammer. In May, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Chairman Rodney Barreto called on the wildlife agency to renew efforts to designate a state bird that is unique to Florida.

“The state bird of Florida is the mockingbird. However, five other states have the mockingbird as the state bird,” Barreto said. “I’ve got to believe we can find a bird that is different than five other states.”
News Service of Florida
