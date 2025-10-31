Teal Pumpkin Project comes to Alachua County for an allergy-free Halloween

A teal pumpkin that makes Halloween inclusive for children with food allergies comes to Alachua County.

For years, trick-or-treating on Halloween night has been associated with candy and chocolate wrapped in colorful packaging. Children collect these treats to eat at home later. But for 3-year-old Knox, this is not the case.

Knox will experience trick-or-treating for the first time this year. However, he will collect several candies but will not be able to eat them all because he cannot consume red food coloring. Like Knox, 1 in 13 children suffer from food allergies.

“I don't know what I would have done if I was a kid and I couldn't go trick or treating,” said Renee Schwartz, 62.

This year, Schwartz registered her home in the Teal Pumpkin Project. This 12-year-old initiative encourages homes to offer items that all children can enjoy when they knock on their doors.

“Little toys, crayons, whatever, that would be great,“ said Donna Bonnell upon learning about this new initiative for her grandson Knox.

The project is part of Food Allergy Research and Education, and the organization offers various brochures and downloadable pamphlets so families can easily take part in the project. Families can register their address on the website so children and their parents can find the nearest participating homes on the map.

Since Schwartz moved to Alachua County, she has not given out candy at her house during Halloween. However, this year she will resume the tradition.

“I'm going to be learning tomorrow night,“ Schwartz said.

While preparing for Halloween, Schwartz was browsing the store shelves with her daughter Anne Parrish, 28, when she had the idea to buy glow sticks for children with diabetes like herself.

Without realizing it, Schwartz was participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project. Anne Parrish began searching for the initiative her boss had mentioned some time ago and registered her mother on the website.

“Let's get you a teal pumpkin, and then we'll make a little sign, and then we can hand out our nonfood treats,” Parrish said.

Although the project has been raising awareness in the United States for more than a decade, Schwartz's home is one of the few participating in this initiative in Alachua County. But this does not discourage the duo, and they hope that when people see them, more will join the project.

“I would hope that if anyone was looking for a teal pumpkin that they would come find her,” Parrish said.

Food Allergy Research and Education uses this initiative to warn families about the risks of cross-contamination in candy bowls and raises awareness so all children can enjoy Halloween night.

“I think people often think it's hard to accommodate people with allergies or sensitivities. And in 2025, it's really not,” Parrish said.