Alachua Astronomy Club draws crowds for International Observe the Moon Night

Members of the Alachua Astronomy Club set up telescopes outside the Kika Silva Pla Planetarium Saturday night as Gainesville-area stargazers joined people around the world for International Observe the Moon Night.

The event, an annual celebration of lunar observation organized by NASA, marked the fifth consecutive year the Alachua Astronomy Club and planetarium have partnered to host it locally.

Planetarium manager James Albury told the crowd gathered for the show that the moon’s current phase made for prime viewing, since its deep craters, depressions on the moon’s surface, are most visible leading up to a full moon.

“This is one of those outreach events that allows people to express their love of astronomy,” Albury said.

Astronomy’s broad appeal is part of what makes it special to the community that champions it. “Astronomy is one of those unique sciences that everybody loves,” Albury said. “It’s something you can do on an amateur level or a professional level.”

The planetarium ran three back-to-back shows for attendees: “Forward! To the Moon,” an International Observe the Moon Night special, and two immersive music programs – “Horizons of the Future” and a Led Zeppelin-themed show – according to planetarium volunteer Ellington Smith.

Founded in 1987, the Alachua Astronomy Club now counts more than 200 members drawn from across north central Florida. The club hosts a variety of “Star Parties,” member-only gatherings throughout the year at different locations across north central Florida.

“We have scheduled star parties once a month, but the weather doesn't always cooperate,” said Lisa Eager, the club’s star party coordinator. Clear skies and good viewing conditions aren’t always guaranteed, she said, but the club keeps trying.

For Alachua Astronomy Club President Matthew Peters, International Observe The Moon Night’s turnout reflected something bigger than one night’s event.

“It’s incredible to see the appetite that exists in the community for astronomy,” Peters said.

His own path into the hobby started with curiosity. Peters joined the club three years ago after moving to the area and wondering whether anyone nearby shared his interest for space. However, his affinity for astronomy began much earlier.

“I was always the kid going out into the backyard looking at the skies,” he said. “I remember every night running out to the backyard, looking over our little chain link fence just above the trees to see the comets come up.”

For Peters, what was a pastime has become something more and the community surrounding it has only grown stronger.

“There are few things someone with a telescope loves more than sharing a view,” Peters said.

For local stargazers, the Alachua Astronomy Club encourages attending one of their outreach events to experience their community and consider becoming a member.

In the early process of renovations, the Kika Silva Pla Planetarium is currently accepting donations to fund updates to the show room’s seating and carpet.

