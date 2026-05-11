The Singing Resistance: How a national movement is trying to find its voice in Gainesville

Editor's Note: The location of the Singing Resistance group’s practice isn’t disclosed in the article due to safety concerns that group members expressed.

On a quiet Sunday afternoon, dozens of voices gather in Gainesville. From tenor to baritone to shower singers, everyone is welcome to attend. Members and newcomers alike sit shoulder to shoulder, singing songs carrying messages of hope and change.

The Singing Resistance in Gainesville is one of 172 chapters throughout the country. It’s a decentralized movement; each chapter operates independently, but all share a common goal.

The group blends music with activism. Instead of loud chants or signs, the members use lyrics to express their concerns and build community.

“It feels hopeful,” said Marina Smerling, one of the chapter leaders. “It reminds me of the power of our vision, the power of the old saying, keep your eyes on the prize. Like keeping our collective eyes on caring for our brothers or sisters.”

The movement began in January after Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents conducted raids in Minneapolis. Since then, the group has encouraged cities to start their own chapters and participate in protests across the country.

“It's very easy, understandably, to get depressed and hopeless in times like this,” Smerling said. “I feel like coming together and raising our voices together is a source of not only resistance as a source of activism, but also as a source of medicine for our souls.”

The chapter currently has three leaders: Smerling, Abigail Tuominen and Dianne Harper. They were three total strangers when the Gainesville chapter was first started. Now, they work together to lead the group.

“We found each other and said, let's do this, let's coordinate it's all, you know, co-lead this together, and let's make it happen here.

The group meets every two weeks at locations around Gainesville. During those meetings, they rehearse songs, talk logistics, and plan for safety for appearances.

Cities like New York City, Chicago, and Atlanta have seen these groups pop up in events like protests and vigils. Now, Gainesville has joined the party.

“It makes you feel like you’re being creative and joyful with other people, which is really important in these times,” Tuominen said.

The chapter has shown up in numerous settings, such as city council meetings and, like the whole movement, protests and vigils.

“What we found is that people were ready,” Smerling said. “I mean, everybody was seeing the same clips of the community singing in Minneapolis, but we were seeing and people were inspired and ready to go.”

The group’s most recent appearance was at a vigil held at the Plaza of the Americas at the University of Florida for those who were shot and killed by ICE.

Gainesville has seen numerous protests in the past year, mostly by student-run organizations like the Young Democratic Socialists of America.

“We're taking a stand for what we believe in,” Smerling said. “We're taking a stand to protect the most vulnerable in our society at the moment. And there's a power to raising our voices in power in a way that's peaceful and also joyful and also beautiful.”

Organizers hope the group will continue to expand, and hope their mission inspires others to get into the conversation and speak up for what they believe in.

“To sing with others feels very soothing to the nervous system and very grounding,” Tuominen said. “It's still a way to show up and be in community together and make our voices heard.”

