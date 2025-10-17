Photo gallery: 2025 UF Homecoming Parade
1 of 32 — 01 101725 Homecoming Parade RM 02.JPG
Gainesville residents enjoy the Homecoming Parade in Gainesville Fla., Friday, Oct, 17, 2025. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
2 of 32 — 02 101725 Homecoming Parade HM 05.JPG
UF performers smile as they dance in the UF Homecoming Parade on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)
3 of 32 — AlissaGary8H
UF Interim President Donald Landry does the Gators chomp while riding in the UF Homecoming Parade on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. (Alissa Gary/WUFT News)
4 of 32 — 04 101725 Homecoming Parade RB 01.JPG
Avi and Ezriel Lorenzini watch the UF Homecoming parade on SW 13th Street in Gainesville, Fla. on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Riley Beiswenger/WUFT News)
5 of 32 — 06 101725 Homecoming Parade HM 04.JPG
Gator cheerleaders wave from a fire engine in the UF Homecoming Parade on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)
6 of 32 — AlissaGary8A
Members of Westside Elementary School's Marching Eagles band walk down Southwest 13th Street in the UF Homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. (Alissa Gary/WUFT News)
7 of 32 — 07 101725 Homecoming Parade RB 05.JPG
Young girl waves at the UF homecoming parade passing by on University Ave. in Gainesville, Fla. on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Riley Beiswenger/WUFT News)
8 of 32 — AlissaGary8B
A football player from the Tre Mann Elite youth sports academy high-fives Georgia Morrison at the UF Homecoming Parade on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. Morrison, 68, has lived in Gainesville since 1968 and came to the parade to support her granddaughter, who marches in the Buchholz High School band. (Alissa Gary/WUFT News)
9 of 32 — AlissaGary8I
A member of the Gator Band marches in the UF Homecoming Parade on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. (Alissa Gary/WUFT News)
10 of 32 — 09 101725 Homecoming Parade JL 02.JPG
Members of the Danscompany of Gainesville wave to spectators from their float in the University of Florida Homecoming Parade Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Jiarong LI/WUFT News)
11 of 32 — 101725 Homecoming Parade MJ 05
A young boy holds onto a football during the annual University of Florida Homecoming Parade in Gainesville, Fla., Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Martine Joseph/WUFT News)
12 of 32 — 12 101725 Homecoming Parade JL 03.JPG
Member of Inter-residence Hall Association participate in the University of Florida Homecoming Parade Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Jiarong LI/WUFT News)
13 of 32 — 13 101725 Homecoming Parade AL 03.JPG
Joseph, first year member of the UF surf and skate club, practices tricks to show before the University of Florida Homecoming Parade starts in Gainesville, Fla., Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Alyvia Logan/WUFT News)
14 of 32 — 12 101725 Homecoming Parade LB 04.JPG
P.K. Yonge cheerleaders dance down Southwest 13th Street during the University of Florida homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Livia Bennett/WUFT News)
15 of 32 — 14 101725 Homecoming Parade AL 06.JPG
UF students enjoy their day off of classes to watch the University of Florida Homecoming Parade in Gainesville, Fla., Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Alyvia Logan/WUFT News)
16 of 32 — AlissaGary8J
Jules A. Porter, 4, waves a pompom at paraders in the UF Homecoming Parade on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. (Alissa Gary/WUFT News)
17 of 32 — 101725 Homecoming Parade DRS 02
Alberta performs the Gator Chomp as she sits on top a Gainesville Fire Rescue truck during the UF Homecoming Parade in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Delia Rose Sauer/WUFT News)
18 of 32 — 17 101725 Homecoming Parade RM 04.JPG
Gerald Jones cheers on the Homecoming Parade in Gainesville Fla., Friday, Oct, 17, 2025. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
19 of 32 — 18 101725 Homecoming Parade LB 03.JPG
A skeleton decorated by Lisa Love appears among the spectators at the University of Florida Homecoming Parade Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. Love said this is his third appearance at the parade. (Livia Bennett/WUFT News)
20 of 32 — 19 101725 Homecoming Parade HM 02.JPG
Young musicians play in the UF Homecoming Parade on Friday, Oct.17, 2025. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)
21 of 32 — 18 101725 Homecoming Parade RM 03.JPG
Gainesville residents enjoy the Homecoming Parade in Gainesville Fla., Friday, Oct, 17, 2025. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
22 of 32 — 19 101725 Homecoming Parade JL 01.JPG
Members of UF Navigators International participate in the University of Florida Homecoming Parade Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Jiarong LI/WUFT News)
23 of 32 — 20 101725 Homecoming Parade AL 07.JPG
Spectators give high fives to particiapants in the floats in the University of Florida Homecoming Parade in Gainesville, Fla., Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Alyvia Logan/WUFT News)
24 of 32 — 22 101725 Homecoming Parade RB 02.JPG
Three young boys lay in crosswalk on University Ave. in Gainesville, Fla. at the University of Florida homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Riley Beiswenger/WUFT News)
25 of 32 — 21 101725 Homecoming Parade HM 01.JPG
UF cheerleaders smile and wave during the UF Homecoming Parade on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)
26 of 32 — 23 101725 Homecoming Parade AL 01.JPG
15-year-old Emily Berrio gets excited to ride on a float with Florida 4-H in the University of Florida Homecoming Parade in Gainesville, Fla., Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Alyvia Logan/WUFT News)
27 of 32 — 24 101725 Homecoming Parade LB 05.JPG
Pat Sassner and her husband Norman live in Gainesville. They came to the UF homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, to see their granddaughter play in the P.K. Yonge marching band. (Livia Bennett/WUFT News)
28 of 32 — 101725 Homecoming Parade MJ 03
Gator band greets parade onlookers at the annual University of Florida Homecoming Parade in Gainesville, Fla., Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Martine Joseph/WUFT News)
29 of 32 — 101725 Homecoming Parade MJ 01
A child uses yellow chalk to draw on the pavement during the annual University of Florida Homecoming Parade Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Martine Joseph/WUFT News)
30 of 32 — 101725 Homecoming Parade MJ 04
Buchholz High School cheerleader high fives members of the crowd at the annual University of Florida Homecoming Parade in Gainesville, Fla., Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Martine Joseph/WUFT News)
31 of 32 — 29 101725 Homecoming Parade RB 04.JPG
Alachua Police Sgt. Brandon Young gives fist bump to young girl on SW 13th Avenue in Gainesville, Fla., during University of Florida's homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Riley Beiswenger/WUFT News)
32 of 32 — 101725 Homecoming Parade DRS 04
A member of the Eastside High School band plays a variation of Tyler the Creator's "Sticky" on his trombone alongside his classmates during the UF Homecoming Parade in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Delia Rose Sauer/WUFT News)
The Gainesville community lined 13th Street and W. University Avenue to watch the 102nd University of Florida Homecoming Parade on Friday.
The first UF Homecoming Parade occurred in 1919. Clear skies and mild temperatures offered favorable weather for participants and spectators alike.
The festivities started Saturday morning with the Gator Gallup and continue through Saturday’s football game when the Gators take on the Mississippi State University Bulldogs at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Kickoff is at 4:15 p.m.