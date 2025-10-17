Photo gallery: 2025 UF Homecoming Parade

8 of 32 — AlissaGary8B

A football player from the Tre Mann Elite youth sports academy high-fives Georgia Morrison at the UF Homecoming Parade on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. Morrison, 68, has lived in Gainesville since 1968 and came to the parade to support her granddaughter, who marches in the Buchholz High School band. (Alissa Gary/WUFT News)

Alissa Gary