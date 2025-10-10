Ghosts & Gators Fall Fest backs Florida Diabetes Camp

Florida’s fall is finally here. That means the Ghosts & Gators Fall Festival — part Halloween party, part student-run fundraiser, and wholly aimed at kids who live with Type 1 diabetes — will open its gates in Gainesville on Saturday morning.

This year’s festival is organized by the University of Florida chapter of Alpha Epsilon Delta, the pre-health honor society, in partnership with the Florida Diabetes Camp.

Alpha Epsilon Delta routinely raises and donates thousands of dollars each year to health-focused nonprofits, including Florida Diabetes Camp, making the fall event a signature effort.

The goal is straightforward: to raise funds and awareness for Florida Diabetes Camp, a non-profit organization providing kids with a safe, fun, and supportive camp environment.

The festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Why does it matter?

Type 1 diabetes can make childhood feel lonely and complicated. The condition is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system destroys the pancreas’s insulin-producing beta cells, so daily insulin replacement therapy is necessary n for survival.

Managing blood sugar at school, during sports, or a sleepover is more than just a medical task — it’s a social one. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, young people with diabetes are nearly twice as likely to experience mental, emotional, or behavioral disorders compared to their peers, and camp-based peer communities can help foster confidence and independence.

That’s the gap Alpha Epsilon Delta students say they’re trying to close — one ticket, one game, and one “boo!” at a time.

A student-led push

Thalia Schrumpf, Alpha Epsilon Delta’s philanthropy chair, said this year’s team rebranded the event to focus on families. “My goal was to promote the cause more and show that our service hours translate into real impact for children.” She added that Alpha Epsilon Delta has expanded into schools and community groups and has also brought in new sponsors for the festival.

Schrumpf said her motivation grew after she visited the Florida Diabetes Camp. “It was life-changing and eye-opening,” she said. “Florida Diabetes Camp gives kids with Type 1 a supportive environment that makes them feel seen and normal — their condition can be isolating, especially at a young age.”

Florida Diabetes Camp’s vice president of operations, Casey Golden, said Alpha Epsilon Delta has been a longtime partner and that the student group organized the event, lined up sponsors, and promoted it to volunteers and camper families.

Alpha Epsilon Delta expects about 45 volunteers per shift across two shifts, with a wait list of students eager to help. “More than 150 members plan to show up on their own time,” Schrumpf said. “It’s a student-led effort with pure intentions. No one’s forced to be there — people genuinely want to give back.”

What to expect on Saturday

The pre-health honor society event resembles a neighborhood fair with people lab coats as participants: a trunk-or-treat candy trail, decorated game zones, face painting and kids’ craft tables, slime-making activities, a DIY fall photo station, and local vendors.

The playground sits empty on Friday, but tents for craft stations, sponsor tables, and other surprises will be installed by Saturday morning. “It’s smiles over screams — and it all supports Florida Diabetes Camp,” said Casey Golden, vice president of operations for Florida Diabetes Camp. (Juan Sebastian Gonzalez/WUFT News)

The “haunted” element is designed for smiles rather than screams, with assistance from Gainesville’s creative horror group Fear Garden. (Expect theatrical elements, not gore.) Pets are welcome, the site is conveniently located next to a park and playground, and organizers have ensured ample signage and space for strollers.

Golden said he believes that everything happens in an environment where kids are around people who understand their situation. “Most of our campers are the only kid with Type 1 in their family, friend group, or school. At camp, they’re surrounded by people who get it.”

Camps blend archery, arts, and lake activities with age-appropriate lessons on nutrition and diabetes management.

Golden, who was diagnosed at 18, never attended as a camper but now volunteers. “I’ve always believed camp is just as meaningful for volunteers as it is for campers and their families,” he said. “Events like this bring together campers, potential volunteers, and our current team outside the summer. It’s a chance to reconnect and grow the community.”

If you can’t make it, Schrumpf still has a request: spread the word. “We want families to know that every ticket helps a child access camp and the community that comes with it,” she said. “Beyond dollars, we want Gainesville to understand who this helps — children from disadvantaged backgrounds — and why camp matters. I hope families enjoy themselves, make memories, and bond. Fall is the season for that.”

For Alpha Epsilon Delta students, the work doesn’t end at the ticket table. The chapter supports Florida Diabetes Camp throughout the academic year through various events, and social media posts highlight campus-to-camp partnerships that help generate donations of all sizes.

On the camp side, the mission remains steady: build a place where children with Type 1 diabetes can develop skills, independence, and friendships that last beyond their time at camp.

Event information: Ghosts & Gators Fall Festival

When: Saturday, Oct. 11, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 3536 NW 8th Ave, Gainesville, FL

Tickets: $7; family bundles available; children 3 and under free. All proceeds benefit Florida Diabetes Camp. (Buy via QR on the event flyer or at the door.)