Photo gallery: 2024 Florida Bat Festival
Two bats hang upside down from a cage during the 20th annual Florida Bat Festival at the Lubee Bat Conservancy in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/ WUFT News)
A bat painting hangs from a vendor stand during the 20th annual Florida Bat Festival at the Lubee Bat Conservancy in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/ WUFT News)
A women looks at bats in a cage during the 20th annual Florida Bat Festival at the Lubee Bat Conservancy in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/ WUFT News)
Melanie Beovides blows bubbles at a station during the 20th annual Florida Bat Festival at the Lubee Bat Conservancy in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/ WUFT News)
John Malaty dispenses beer during the 20th annual Florida Bat Festival at the Lubee Bat Conservancy in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/ WUFT News)
Connor Goodson gets bats painted on his face during the 20th annual Florida Bat Festival at the Lubee Bat Conservancy in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/ WUFT News)
Erin Boyle goes in to hug a customer during the 20th annual Florida Bat Festival at the Lubee Bat Conservancy in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/ WUFT News)
The 20th anniversary version of the Florida Bat Festival took place at Lubee Bat Conservancy, 1309 NW 192nd Ave. north of Gainesville, on Saturday.