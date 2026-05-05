UF students cash in on creativity amid rising costs

A custom-painted cooler for formal, a handmade birthday banner and a watercolor print of Century Tower; for some University of Florida students, these creative projects are no longer just hobbies, but sources of income.

A study from last fall ranked Gainesville as the 11th most expensive metro area for renters out of 196 populous U.S. areas. For many students, side hustles offer a way to manage these rising costs while still maintaining the flexibility a traditional 9-to-5 job cannot provide, especially with unpredictable college schedules. Rather than being fixed to a shift, students are becoming their own bosses to make some extra cash.

For Ally McGill, a 20-year-old third-year applied physiology and kinesiology student, that need for flexibility turned into an opportunity. McGill runs a small business creating custom-painted banners, dorm decorations and coolers for Greek life events, a venture that began as a simple favor for a friend.

“It was kind of random,” McGill said. “I was painting something for one of my friends’ birthdays, and then it just took off from there.”

As the number of requests increased, McGill recognized the potential to turn her hobby into a steady source of income. She launched her Instagram page, @artbyally, to serve as her digital storefront and way to connect with customers. For McGill, Instagram was the bridge that brought her success.

“I made an Instagram account and posted my artwork, and people started DMing me and asking for orders,” McGill said.

Today, her work consists of a range of custom pieces, from birthday banners to painted coolers for Greek life events. While some projects can be completed in a few hours, others, like custom-painted coolers, require significantly more time and detail. The primary challenge, McGill noted, is the juggling of her coursework and her internship with the demands of being a customer-facing business.

“I would say just the balance between it,” she said. “If I have commitments with classes or my internship, it can be hard to make time for it.”

Despite the challenge, McGill appreciates the autonomy she has as her own boss, getting work done when time permits.

“It’s just like minor income for things like groceries or weekend plans,” McGill said. “Right now, my roommates and I are planning a trip to Spain, so I’m just trying to make money for that.”

McGill’s experience reflects a broader trend among Gen Z students seeking alternative methods of income. A 2025 Quizlet survey found that 55% of Gen Z college students have a job or side hustle. That shift extends beyond the city of Gainesville; according to a 2023 report from Bankrate, nearly 39% of U.S. adults have a side hustle, with younger generations leading the trend.

Haley Black/WUFT News University of Florida student Ally McGill paints a custom banner in her home. McGill turned her artistic hobby into a small business, using social media to sell handmade designs and supplement her income.

At the same time, despite having dropped significantly from records established in 2022, inflation continues to strain everyday expenses. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows consumer prices rose 3.3% annually as of March 2026, increasing the cost of essentials like food, rent and transportation. For student artists at UF, those financial pressures are turning creativity into opportunity.

Isabella Salemi, a 20-year-old second-year advertising major, has found her audience leaning into the very environment she lives in. Salemi sells prints of her watercolor paintings, many of which feature iconic UF landmarks familiar to students, professors and alumni alike.

“I’ve been painting since I was about three years old, and I’ve always been told I should sell my artwork,” Salemi said. “I didn’t really know how to, or if there was an audience for it.”

That changed when she began sharing her work on social media, @bellas_artesanias_co. Salemi quickly discovered that Gainesville’s culture provided a built-in market for her work.

“I think I was really lucky to find an area with such school spirit,” Salemi said. “A lot of people have been brought to my page through my UF paintings.”

Salemi has also been a vendor at the UF Gator Market hosted by the J. Wayne Reitz Union. The monthly outdoor market, which debuted in early 2025, provides an accessible platform for student-run businesses by offering low vendor fees and consistent foot traffic from the campus community. Student-owned businesses can secure a spot for $15, significantly lowering the barrier for students looking for a marketplace to sell their goods.

Haley Black/WUFT News McGill paints a custom design on a cooler. “I find this kind of relaxing and a contrast to my busy schedule of studying,” she said.

“It was really a great experience,” Salemi said. “We had a lot of students coming through, and it was a good way to get my work out there.”

For McGill and Salemi, their paintbrushes and canvases are more than creative outlets; they are practical responses to a changing economy. What once began as hobbies are now helping students offset rising costs and gain financial independence.

As living expenses continue to rise in the 11th most expensive metro area, creativity is no longer just a passion; it is part of the paycheck, helping students navigate the finances of college living.