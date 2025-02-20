WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Photo gallery: Alachua County students face off in spelling bee

WUFT | By Lee Ann Anderson
Published February 20, 2025 at 6:56 AM EST
Cooper Campen, a 13-year-old who's homeschooled, stresses during the Alachua County Public Schools District Spelling Bee at Idylwild Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
1 of 9  — 021925 ACPS District Spelling Bee LA04.jpg
Cooper Campen, a 13-year-old who's homeschooled, stresses during the Alachua County Public Schools District Spelling Bee at Idylwild Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
Evan Katsikas, a student from Westside Christian School, cries after misspelling a word during the Alachua County Public Schools District Spelling Bee at Idylwild Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
2 of 9  — 021925 ACPS District Spelling Bee LA03.JPG
Evan Katsikas, a student from Westside Christian School, cries after misspelling a word during the Alachua County Public Schools District Spelling Bee at Idylwild Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
3 of 9  — 021925 ACPS District Spelling Bee LA05.jpg
J'amora Ross of Archer Elementary takes a piture with a bouquet of flowers during the Alachua County Public Schools District Spelling Bee at Idylwild Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
4 of 9  — 021925 ACPS District Spelling Bee LA08.jpg
J'amora Ross of Archer Elementary takes a piture with a bouquet of flowers during the Alachua County Public Schools District Spelling Bee at Idylwild Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
Jasper Ballard of Norton Elementary School sits on his mom's lap after misspelling a word during the Alachua County Public Schools District Spelling Bee at Idylwild Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
5 of 9  — 021925 ACPS District Spelling Bee LA06.jpg
Jasper Ballard of Norton Elementary School sits on his mom's lap after misspelling a word during the Alachua County Public Schools District Spelling Bee at Idylwild Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
Maya Zielinski, a student at Kanapaha Middle School, stares at an opponent during the Alachua County Public Schools District Spelling Bee at Idylwild Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
6 of 9  — 021925 ACPS District Spelling Bee LA10.jpg
Maya Zielinski, a student at Kanapaha Middle School, stares at an opponent during the Alachua County Public Schools District Spelling Bee at Idylwild Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
Armaan Vora, a 14-year-old Frazier Middle School student. stresses during the Alachua County Public Schools District Spelling Bee at Idylwild Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
7 of 9  — 021925 ACPSDistrict Spelling Bee LA07.JPG
Armaan Vora, a 14-year-old Frazier Middle School student. stresses during the Alachua County Public Schools District Spelling Bee at Idylwild Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
Eli von Meding, an 8-year-old of Glen Springs Elementary, spells a word during the Alachua County Public Schools District Spelling Bee at Idylwild Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
8 of 9  — 021925 ACPS District Spelling Bee LA01.jpg
Eli von Meding, an 8-year-old of Glen Springs Elementary, spells a word during the Alachua County Public Schools District Spelling Bee at Idylwild Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
Cooper Campen, a 13-year-old who's homeschooled, won the Alachua County Public Schools District Spelling Bee for the second year in a row at Idylwild Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
9 of 9  — 021925 ACPS District Spelling Bee LA11.JPG
Cooper Campen, a 13-year-old who's homeschooled, won the Alachua County Public Schools District Spelling Bee for the second year in a row at Idylwild Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
Education Alachua CountyAlachua County Schools
Lee Ann Anderson
Lee Ann Anderson is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Lee Ann Anderson