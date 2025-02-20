Photo gallery: Alachua County students face off in spelling bee
1 of 9 — 021925 ACPS District Spelling Bee LA04.jpg
Cooper Campen, a 13-year-old who's homeschooled, stresses during the Alachua County Public Schools District Spelling Bee at Idylwild Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
2 of 9 — 021925 ACPS District Spelling Bee LA03.JPG
Evan Katsikas, a student from Westside Christian School, cries after misspelling a word during the Alachua County Public Schools District Spelling Bee at Idylwild Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
3 of 9 — 021925 ACPS District Spelling Bee LA05.jpg
4 of 9 — 021925 ACPS District Spelling Bee LA08.jpg
J'amora Ross of Archer Elementary takes a piture with a bouquet of flowers during the Alachua County Public Schools District Spelling Bee at Idylwild Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
5 of 9 — 021925 ACPS District Spelling Bee LA06.jpg
Jasper Ballard of Norton Elementary School sits on his mom's lap after misspelling a word during the Alachua County Public Schools District Spelling Bee at Idylwild Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
6 of 9 — 021925 ACPS District Spelling Bee LA10.jpg
Maya Zielinski, a student at Kanapaha Middle School, stares at an opponent during the Alachua County Public Schools District Spelling Bee at Idylwild Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
7 of 9 — 021925 ACPSDistrict Spelling Bee LA07.JPG
Armaan Vora, a 14-year-old Frazier Middle School student. stresses during the Alachua County Public Schools District Spelling Bee at Idylwild Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
8 of 9 — 021925 ACPS District Spelling Bee LA01.jpg
Eli von Meding, an 8-year-old of Glen Springs Elementary, spells a word during the Alachua County Public Schools District Spelling Bee at Idylwild Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
9 of 9 — 021925 ACPS District Spelling Bee LA11.JPG
Cooper Campen, a 13-year-old who's homeschooled, won the Alachua County Public Schools District Spelling Bee for the second year in a row at Idylwild Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)