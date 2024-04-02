Newberry parent alleges ethics violations in campaign to convert city schools to charter schools
Organizers with Save Our Schools Newberry have accused Newberry's mayor and other city officials of ethical violations to gain voter support in the campaign to convert the area's public schools — Newberry Elementary, Oak Hall Middle and Newberry High School — to charter schools.
Save Our Schools co-chair Tyler Forst announced on Tuesday his intention to file three ethics complaints against Commissioner Ricky Coleman and Mayor Jordan Marlowe.
Newberry Schools-.mp4