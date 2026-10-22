Major development near future Ocala Buc-ee’s moves forward

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Marion County commissioners unanimously approved rezoning for a proposed 105-acre development across from Ocala's future Buc-ee's on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

The project could include up to 535 homes, a 500-room hotel, restaurants, retail stores and office space.

The property is located northwest of the future Interstate 75 interchange at Northwest 49th Street, near Northwest 44th Avenue.

Some residents worry about how the development could affect their neighborhoods. Charlene Chatham was among those who spoke during the meeting.

"We're concerned about the safety,” Chatham said. “We wanna know what is exactly going to happen."

Another resident, who identified herself only as Ms. Clapp, worries about the environmental impact of the development.

"The more trees you cut down cuts down on the photosynthesis, which cuts down on the oxygen," Clapp said. "By all this development, you're ruining Marion."

She also worries about more traffic on roads she says are already crowded.

"I'm opposed to any more development," Clapp said. "44th Avenue becomes a parking lot. If there's an accident on 75, you can't get out and 44th Avenue is the main exit to Ocala Park Estates. When 44th Avenue is blocked, 27 becomes blocked."

Amber Gartner, a traffic engineer who worked on the developer's traffic study, said the project's location near I-75 could help address some of those concerns.

"So 50% of the traffic, we're expecting to go towards the interstate," Gartner said. "So that really does mitigate a lot of the potential concerns about traffic."

Developer Bill Kearns also proposed a visitor center showcasing Marion County's horse industry and local attractions. The idea could include a small barn where visitors could interact with horses.

"Millions of visitors are gonna get off at that interchange to go to Buc-ee's and for no other reason," Kearns said. "Our goal is to provide a facility across the street where people can come in, they can see all of the wonderful things we have in Marion County."

Although commissioners unanimously approved the rezoning, they also agreed to remove truck stops and racetracks from the list of permitted uses.

And while the project can now move forward, exactly what will be built on the property is still unclear.

"We don't know what's going in here," Commissioner Craig Curry said.

Before construction can begin, the developer must return with more detailed plans. No date has been announced for that review.