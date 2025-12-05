Homeschooling on the rise across Florida: Families seeking flexibility

In the corner of a bedroom, sits a neatly organized desk with pens, Post-it notes, and an orderly planner beneath a stained-glass lamp. This is where Sophia Moffatt, a homeschooled junior, traded the traditional classroom for a more personal learning environment.

Sophia’s mom Katrina Moffatt, mother of six, has experienced both homeschooling and private education throughout her children’s educational journeys. She and her husband made the decision early on to begin homeschooling after much prayer and reflection.

“We wanted me to have more of an influence over the children than a whole bunch of variety of other teachers that we didn't know who they were going to be,” Katrina Moffatt said.

Across the state of Florida, the number of children enrolled in home education has increased by 46% since 2020. According to the Florida Department of Education, in 2024, there were 155,532 students being home schooled with 1,888 of them in Alachua County.

The growth seen from 2020 to 2024 stems from several factors. According to Pew research findings from a study in 2025, 83% of parents cited concerns over school environment including school safety and drugs as a reason for opting for homeschooling. Other leading factors were preference to provide moral instruction (75%), dissatisfaction with academic instruction and a desire to emphasize family life, both expressed by 72% of parents.

Although Katrina Moffatt didn’t have an education degree, support from friends and family helped her learn what it looked like to teach at home. Through exploring various curriculums and personal convictions, she found what mattered most to her when it came to her children’s education.

“To not have so much pressure on them learning, learning, learning but just enjoying learning through play and being outside and learning to read,” Katrina Moffatt said.

After her fifth child, homeschooling became overwhelming while caring for younger babies. When her eldest entered fifth grade, the two oldest transitioned to private school.

Today, most of her children have graduated, only two remain in school. Sophia Moffatt is the only child currently being homeschooled, while the youngest attends a local Gainesville private school.

The student and teacher relationship between Sophia Moffatt and Katrina Moffatt has shifted as Sophia has grown more independent.

“She has shown herself responsible, diligent. She finishes her assignments that she needs to do for her co-op,” Katrina Moffatt said.

Looking back, Katrina Moffatt is glad her family chose home education for some of their children’s schooling. Her biggest lesson: “don’t compare your children,” as each has their own learning style and strength. She is proud of the people and students they have become.

For Sophia Moffat homeschooling has provided her the flexibility to create her own schedule. She enjoys babysitting her nephew on Tuesdays, something a traditional school wouldn’t allow.

For the crucial social interactions, she participates in a co-op called Classical Conversations, which meets weekly in Jonesville. Her grade level consists of 12 students and they also often spend time together outside of class.

One of her classmates, Cait Buchanan, shares similar sentiments when it comes to her experience with homeschooling. Buchanan has been homeschooled for seven years after leaving private school in the fifth grade.

“I would like beg my mom to be homeschooled because I hated going to school everyday,” Buchanan said.

Homeschooling gave Buchanan flexibility and community, helping her become more comfortable in social settings. With more free time, she works a job and trains for volleyball, which she hopes to play in college.

Over the years, Buchcanan has learned that homeschooling requires accountability and self-discipline. While she has faced challenges with motivations, she is grateful for the opportunities.

“I feel like it's given me a lot of opportunities that I wouldn't have had if I stayed in private school,” Buchanan said.

For Melissa Barryman, a former assistant principal and teacher in Alachua County, homeschooling came out of necessity. Barryman, a mother of three, never thought she would homeschool. But when her oldest son needed more rigorous academics in first grade, they moved him up to second grade. However, that was still not challenging enough academically, so she taught him at home.

“The only way that I can make sure that he keeps his childhood but still allow him to be challenged academically was for us to look at homeschooling,” Barryman said.

She and her husband planned to begin homeschooling in the following school year. However, COVID-19 accelerated the timeline.

“It honestly for me was a walk of faith like it was really that I felt God was saying this is what you need to do for your children and for your family,” Barryman said.

All three children have been homeschooled since. Moving away from traditional school enabled Barryman to meet their individual needs. Both her oldest and youngest attend weekly occupational therapy. Both have been diagnosed with autism, and the youngest also has dyslexia.

“We get to do any of their therapies as part of their school day,” said Barryman.

Having control over their education allows her children to excel in their strengths and receive additional support in weaker areas. All of her children are learning above their traditional grade levels. Her oldest, at 12, is in his second year of dual enrollment at Santa Fe college.

Socialization isn’t a concern for Barryman, saying, “They have more than we can even fit into our schedule.” The children participate in CrossFit, robotics, dance and church activities.

Barryman says the hardest part of homeschooling is managing three busy schedules, but family and friends provide great support. Homeschooling also comes with an additional perk, the ability to travel. Her family has visited Texas to see the Solar Eclipse and Washington D.C., for hands-on learning experiences.

“I love that learning can take place anywhere,” Barryman says.

For families like the Moffatts, Buchanans and Barrymans, homeschooling isn’t just an alternative. It is a way to accommodate education to their children’s needs. As more families across Florida make the same choice, homeschooling seems to be transforming what a traditional classroom looks like.

