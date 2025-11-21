Gator merchandise keeps selling even in a down year for UF football

Florida football is facing the possibility of its lowest-ever win total in a 12-game regular season if it fails to pick up a win in these next two games. Despite this fact, local merchandise stores say business has not been affected like many would expect, thanks to their loyal customers in Gator Nation.

At Alumni Hall, a sportswear store located in Butler Plaza, manager Alex Tench credits customer loyalty for keeping sales steady despite the Gators’ 3-7 start to the season.

“Since the Gator brand, the logo, holds so much weight, and the fan base is fantastic, and we've built a rapport with our customers, there really hasn't been any drop-off,” Tench said.

Tench is in his first year as manager after working at the store since 2013 and says Gator Nation’s pride and support go beyond just the results on the field.

“It's deeper than just wins and losses. When you’re a Gator, you're a Gator for life, and, yeah, you want your team to do well and win, but the fan base is so much stronger,” Tench said.

Logan Traband/WUFT News Alex Tench has worked at Alumni Hall since 2013 and is in his first year as store manager.

Many people have the misconception that local businesses in college towns are entirely dependent on the university's success. While running a business in a college town means the university matters, at least in Gainesville, both the customer and fan base are strong enough to continue supporting their school (and their local businesses), even in a down year on the ever-so-important football field.

“Yeah, I do think being in a college town, the university and the sports teams do reflect the city as a whole, but over the years, the strength of that logo has grown, and then it's not even just football,” Tench said. “I mean, it's every sport… Once one sports season ends, another great one picks up, and it's just like clockwork, and it's just always exciting to be in Gainesville.”

Across town, Ilene Silverman, owner of Ilene’s Gator Store, a Gator-themed clothing store located in the Shoppes at Thornebrook, has seen the same steadiness from her customers.

Silverman’s employees describe her as “Gainesville royalty,” and rightfully so. Silverman and her family have been conducting business in Gainesville for 90 years.

On Dec. 3, Silverman will be hosting Ilene’s Gator Store 90th Anniversary Celebration, to mark “its 90th year in business as part of the Silverman family retail legacy.”

Logan Traband/WUFT News Ilene’s Gator Store is located in the Shoppes at Thornebrook and will be where Ilene’s Gator Store 90th Anniversary Celebration takes place.

Because she has been in the retail business in Gainesville for so long, she said she has seen all types of seasons on the football field.

When Silverman rebranded to Ilene’s Gator Store, friends asked what would happen to the business after football season ended or in the event of a losing season.

“My answer is people always, especially in Gainesville, want to show their pride in the Gator Nation, their pride in supporting the Gators, and that there would be enough energy and interest to keep us going.”

Another factor that plays into Ilene’s confidence is how Alachua County residents support local businesses.

“People want to support a local business,” Silverman said. “They're interested in making sure local businesses thrive, and so, they will come here, if possible, or on the website in order to support a local business like Ilene’s Gator Store.”

Silverman also has the essential ability as a business owner to see the bright side in everything.

“It doesn't seem like we’ll go to the SEC [championship]. Here's the high and low: so they won't need clothes to wear. That's the downer,” Silverman said. “The high could be considered this: They won't be in Atlanta shopping. They won't spend money to get there and buy a ticket. That might bring them into more buying power locally.”

Logan Traband/WUFT News Ilene Silverman, born and raised in Gainesville, has been running a family business in town her entire life.

Silverman also revealed that it is not the result of the game that affects business, but rather the external factors. On Saturday, Florida takes on Tennessee with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. A late kickoff results in more time for people to shop before the game; Ilene’s Gator Store even extends its hours on home game Saturdays with an evening kickoff.

“It's better when people come to the game, so a store like mine, the biggest weekends you have are home football games, there is no doubt,” Silverman said. “A day like that, when we don't play till late, is a gift, because people have time to shop.”

Silverman added that the opponent the Gators play also impacts sales. On Saturday, she expects more blue gear to be purchased, considering our opponent’s (Tennessee) main color is orange. She also referenced the Kentucky game, when the opposite effect occurs, more orange gear is purchased since Kentucky’s main color is blue.

Despite Florida’s losses, Silverman said fans remain engaged and eager to support local shops.

“A win is better, but it's not the all be,” she said. “We still pursue, and I still see people happy to support the Gators and to feel a pride in the Gator Nation.”