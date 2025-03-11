Cedar Key responds to ongoing grocery store shortage after Hurricane Helene

Tim Solano has deep roots in Cedar Key.

“I’m a second-generation clam farmer. My grandma had a restaurant up here. My mom graduated school up here. My dad had a business here, which now I run with my family,” he said. “So, I say we’re second-generation Cedar Keyans.”

Cedar Key has always been more than just a place for Solano; it’s home. But, over the past five months, his home has seen a lot of change after Hurricane Helene ravaged the quaint island town last September.

“There were a lot of places that were destroyed that had to completely start from ground zero and rebuild,” Solano said. “It’s taking a lot more time than any other storm cleaning up the streets.”

Pamela Sikes, a long-time resident of Cedar Key, recalled the devastation that Hurricane Helene left.

“I’ve lived here 16 years. I’ve lived in Florida since I was 12, and this is one of the worst hurricanes I’ve ever been through,” she said. “The total destruction. So many businesses aren’t coming back, and it’s just really sad.”

The storm destroyed Cedar Key’s only grocery store. Over five months later, the store remains in ruins.

Now, Tim and his family face a frustrating reality: a 45-minute drive each way to the nearest grocery store in Chiefland.

“It makes it very difficult for families just to get a normal meal on their table at the end of the day,” Solano said.

Solano’s inconvenience is amplified because he has three kids. The drive to Chiefland isn’t just for food — it’s for diapers, wipes, and other necessary items for his children.

The island does have a Dollar General, which offers some basics. However, it’s not enough to meet the needs of the community, especially for families like Solano’s.

Solano and his family have lived in Cedar Key for the past 5 years. “I just urge everyone to come on out an just support this community as we’re getting back up on our feet and going,” he said. (Alex Land/WUFT News)

Many Cedar Key residents face similar challenges. Nancy Baldwin, a Cedar Key resident, points out that it’s tough on the older residents.

“A lot of our people that live here are verging on elderly. It’s a very long drive for them particularly,” Baldwin said. “Not having a grocery store makes it difficult at best. That’s the biggest problem. It’s so far away.”

Cedar Key’s median age is about 68, and more than half of its residents are 65 or older, according to the U.S. Census.

Despite these challenges, the community is finding ways to adapt. Baldwin worked with local business owners to organize a farmers market twice a month. The farmers market has become a vital part of life on the island, bringing together local farmers, crafters, and vendors, providing both a sense of community and some relief for the island’s residents.

“We all got together and put our heads together and did it,” Baldwin said. “Not only is it helping the people of our little town, but it's helping the farmers who grow all this wonderful food and can the jams and jellies, so it’s been a big help.”

Baldwin explained that business owners like Mendy Allen of Main Street Mercantile make it possible by offering their space for use.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 22, the Cedar Key Farmers Market saw a steady stream of visitors, including both locals and some out-of-towners.

Cinnamon Baker, a vendor at the market, explained the market helps provide food on the table while bringing people together.

“I love the farmers market. I think it’s a really good idea because, you know, we don’t have hardly anything out here,” Baker said. “It’s been really great to see, you know, like, everybody come together and really have a sense of community.”

Cedar Key’s market saw about 10 feet of storm surge, according to the Florida Climate Center. (Alex Land/WUFT News)

Still, Cedar Key City Commissioner Jim Wortham is hoping for something more permanent.

“This is the third time that the store had been damaged and flooded, and we lost it entirely this time,” Wortham said. “Now there are hopes of bringing it back, either at the same location or another location on higher ground. But none of those have really gained traction yet.”

Wortham is clear about his hopes for the future. He’d like to see Cedar Key’s grocery store rebuilt, a satellite store from a larger chain, or even a food cooperative. For now, his message to people is to come support the town getting back on its feet.

“We need our tourists and our visitors, our fishermen. Everybody wants to come to Cedar Key for a weekend and spend some time,” Wortham said, smiling. “Please come have a meal, you know, visit the shops and take in some of the birding and natural beauty here. We got a lot to offer.”

The aftermath of Hurricane Helene has left Cedar Key with much to rebuild, but the strength of its community remains unwavering.

“After the hurricane, I saw people’s homes were completely destroyed, but they weren’t at their homes working on it. They were helping their neighbors out. It was more of a drop everything and see what you can do kind of situation,” Solano said.

Through the challenges, he emphasized the resilience that binds the community together: “Cedar Key is a very strong community.”