The Rock’n Rodeo Cowgirls Drill Team is an all-girls drill team based in Lake City, Florida, that performs throughout Florida and Georgia. From running full speed on horseback to the cheers of the crowd, to quiet moments letting children pet their horses, the experience means the world to these athletes.

From choreographing rides to doing hair and makeup, the members have developed a bond that feels like family. One member, Kacie Fernandez, spoke to WUFT about how special it is to perform on the team.

“The crowd cheering while we’re running full speed and the teamwork that we have together is the best,” Fernandez said. “It’s so much fun.”'