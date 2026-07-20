U.S.-Iran war escalates

U.S. Central Command says the U.S. military launched new strikes against Iran overnight, for the ninth night in a row.

Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain activated defenses against Iranian drones and missiles.

Three American service members have been killed since Friday.

Host Scott Tong gets the latest from Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh, senior research associate with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Security Studies program.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR