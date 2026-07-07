Judge sets hearing as Collins seeks to toss Fishback from GOP governor's primary

Florida Republican gubernatorial candidates are not just fighting it out on the campaign trail, but also in court.

One candidate is trying to toss another off the ballot, and on Tuesday, a Tallahassee judge scheduled a two-day hearing for the political drama starting July 21.

Lt. Gov. Jay Collins accuses opponent James Fishback of having lived and voted in Washington, D.C., and lying on his Candidate's Oath. In Florida, a governor has to live in the state seven years before taking office.

Douglas Soule / WUSF Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins tells Florida Capitol journalists why he's running for governor on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026.



With the primary election so close, Judge David Frank said the arguments have to be soon.

"You will have to be ready to go, guys,” he said on Tuesday. “There's nowhere to continue it to."

Frank noted it’s already too late to strike Fishback’s name from the ballot: “There would be an injunction to the Department of State to tell the supervisors of elections don't count the votes on there [for Fishback] and post a notice,” he said.

Collins’ complaint also mentions Fishback accepted a homestead deduction for his D.C. condo, which was purchased in 2021. But Fishback pushed back.

"I was born and raised in Broward County,” he said in recent remarks. “I now live with my wife in Madison County. I've lived here my entire life."

Fishback said he only bought a DC condo to visit his parents.

Fishback is an investor and controversial figure, with critics accusing him of racism and antisemitism, which he denies.

Collins' case comes after Florida lawmakers passed a law this year creating an expedited process for candidates’ to challenge others' qualifications to run.

But regardless of the case's outcome, U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds is the leading GOP candidate, and he's been endorsed by President Donald Trump.

Collins' complaint

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This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

