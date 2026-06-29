Senate Ethics Committee dismisses complaint against Sen. Ruben Gallego

The Senate Ethics Committee has dismissed a complaint brought against Sen. Ruben Gallego involving allegations of campaign finance violations and potential sexual misconduct.

The allegations against the Arizona Democrat were brought to the committee in April by a fellow member of Congress, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla. But in a letter to Gallego dated June 26, the committee said it had uncovered no wrongdoing.

"Based on the investigation of the Committee, the Committee did not find evidence that your actions violated Federal law, Senate rules, or related standards of conduct," the panel wrote.

The panel also said it appreciated Gallego's "full cooperation" throughout the investigation.

Gallego welcomed the findings, saying in a statement that the dismissal "reaffirms what I have said about these accusations from the beginning: they were right-wing conspiracies peddled by far-right activists like Anna Paulina Luna, the White House, and their allies."

"I look forward to an apology from Rep. Luna for weaponizing the ethics process while refusing to investigate historic corruption that's making life harder for families," he continued.

Whispers about potential misconduct by Gallego began to circulate in April following the resignation of Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. Swalwell stepped down in response to a swell of sexual assault and misconduct allegations. NPR has not independently verified the allegations against Swalwell, but he has adamantly denied them.

Swalwell and Gallego were close friends, and during Swalwell's short-lived 2020 presidential campaign, it was Gallego who served as campaign chair.

In the immediate aftermath of Swalwell's resignation, Gallego denied knowledge of any alleged history of sexual misconduct, though he acknowledged to reporters that their close friendship may have made it difficult for him to accept rumors about Swalwell and his behavior toward women.

"My friendship with him, our family's friendship together with him, clouded my judgment, and I was wrong — I deeply, deeply regret that," Gallego said.

Within days of the resignation, a cryptic post on social media by Luna sparked speculation about Gallego.

"It's seems like the Senate has its own trash to take out. @LeaderJohnThune You need to look into the allegations against one of your Senators, it's very disturbing. My chief will be contacting your chief," she wrote.

The following day, Luna confirmed to CBS News she was referring specifically to Gallego.

Despite the dismissal by the ethics panel, Luna shot back at Gallego on Monday, writing on social media, "These are not conspiracy theories."

"The good news about DC is everyone talks, and eventually the reporters come forward with your texts," she said.

The allegations against Swalwell earlier this year brought on a fresh reckoning in Congress over the behavior of some of its male members — some 10 years after the #MeToo movement reshaped the conversation around sexual assault. Shortly after Swalwell resigned, so too did Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, who had previously admitted to an affair with a former staffer who later died by suicide.

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