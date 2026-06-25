Attorney John Morgan announces the name of a new political party

Florida attorney John Morgan created the largest personal injury law firm in the United States: Morgan & Morgan.

He's now creating a political third party in the state, and he's finally revealed the name: The Common Ground Party.

"Going forward, we're going to start trying to register people to join our party, The Common Ground, with common sense people making common sense decisions for our future,” Morgan said in a Wednesday social media post .

"Whether this works or not, I don't know, but it's worth a try to undo the gridlock, the hate and all of the meanness that has fallen into politics on all sides,” he said.

ALSO READ: Attorney John Morgan says he won't run for Florida governor

I have an announcement to make today… pic.twitter.com/g1FXy4PVTR — John Morgan (@JohnMorganESQ) June 24, 2026

Party members will be called “Grounders,” he said.

Morgan had offered $100,000 for the best name, split if there were multiple winners. He announced there were more than 35,000 submissions, and more than 250 suggested the name Common Ground.

Morgan was once a large Democratic donor, but he eventually switched to no party affiliation, like more than 3 million other Floridians. Meanwhile , more than 5.5 million Floridians are Republicans and just over 4 million are Democrats.

Morgan has played a pivotal role in state marijuana policy, devoting loads of cash toward legalizing medical marijuana in Florida and campaigning for the so-far-unsuccessful push to allow recreational marijuana.

He also was a big backer of the successful 2020 amendment raising the state minimum wage to $15.

If you have any questions about state government or the legislative process, you can ask the Your Florida team by clicking here.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

