Canadian prime minister says Europe will anchor world order

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

A gathering of more than 40 countries discussing the future of Europe this week was dominated by the decisions of a nonparticipant, the United States. Teri Schultz reports on the eighth summit of the European Political Community or EPC.

TERI SCHULTZ, BYLINE: Leaders of 44 nations, the European Union and NATO gathered in the Armenian capital.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Good morning.

SCHULTZ: To shake hands and wring them a bit as they discussed how to ease global tensions, reduce oil prices and bolster themselves against unpredictable policies coming from Washington. As a sign of Europe's desire to consolidate its alliances, for the first time, a non-European head of government was invited to an EPC summit. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney assured those assembled he shares their values and their views.

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PRIME MINISTER MARK CARNEY: We have to actively take on the world as it is, not as we wish it to be. We know nostalgia is not a strategy. But we don't think that we're destined to submit to a more transactional, insular and brutal world.

SCHULTZ: French President Emmanuel Macron dropped the vagueness, but blamed Europeans as well for decades of overreliance on the United States for security, a role the Trump administration has rejected.

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PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON: We are experiencing the cost of our overdependencies when we speak about the American umbrella in terms of defense and security. Let's be honest, this is the elephant in the room.

SCHULTZ: Hanging heavy over the meeting, President Trump's decision last week to pull thousands of troops out of Germany and to cancel the stationing of long-range missiles there. While the drawdown of U.S. forces has long been anticipated, its timing appeared linked to criticism of the Iran war from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, on top of Trump's existing irritation that European allies wouldn't participate in attacks. NATO Chief Mark Rutte seemed to confirm that suspicion but suggested Europeans' willingness to participate in the next phase, ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, would help.

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MARK RUTTE: We have seen some disappointment on the U.S. side with the reaction of Europeans to what is happening in Iran and the U.S. trying to make sure the world is safer. I would say the Europeans have heard the message.

SCHULTZ: The challenge remains that their message back to Trump is that this involvement will only be after all hostilities cease, and the U.S. president continues to say that's not good enough.

For NPR News, I'm Teri Schultz in Brussels.

(SOUNDBITE OF UMHA'S "WHERE IS UMHA?") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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