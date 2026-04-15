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Morning news brief

NPR | By A Martínez,
Michel Martin
Published April 15, 2026 at 4:46 AM EDT

Inside the peace talks happening across the Middle East, Iran war drives Europe toward fuel crisis, Eric Swalwell facing new sexual assault allegations.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition. Previously, she was the weekend host of All Things Considered and host of the Consider This Saturday podcast, where she drew on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member stations.

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