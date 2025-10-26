Photo gallery: The Fest 2025
Fans jump up and down at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Chris Villeneuve of Drug Church performs at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Christine Goodwyne of Pool Kids performs at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Faye Swider, 3, plays with a balloon between sets at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Patrick Kindlon of Drug Church performs at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
People crowd surf during Pool Kids' performance at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Fans gather at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Sonia Sturino, lead singer of Weakened Friends, performs at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Bo Diddley Plaza in downtown Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. The three-day music festival continues Sunday. For a full line-up of musicians and the stages where they’ll be performing visit www.thefestfl.com.
Isabella Fernez from Melbourne, Fla., crowd surfs during Pool Kids performance at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Nick Cogan of Drug Church performs at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Nicolette Alvarez of Pool Kids at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Andy Anaya of Pool Kids performs at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Annie Hoffman of Weakened Friends performs at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
People crowd surf during Drug Church's performance at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Patrick Wynne of Drug Church performs at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
People crowd surf during Drug Church's performance at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Jordyn Diaz (center) from Davenport, Fla., dances at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Nick Cogan of Drug Church performs at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Fans cheer at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Sonia Sturino, lead singer of Weakened Friends, performs at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)