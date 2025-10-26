WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Photo gallery: The Fest 2025

WUFT | By Ashleigh Lucas
Published October 26, 2025 at 3:39 AM EDT
Fans jump up and down at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
1 of 9  — 01 102525 Fest 23 AL 42.JPG
Fans jump up and down at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Chris Villeneuve of Drug Church performs at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
2 of 9  — 02 102525 Fest 23 AL 02.JPG
Chris Villeneuve of Drug Church performs at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Christine Goodwyne of Pool Kids performs at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
3 of 9  — 03 102525 Fest 23 AL 16.JPG
Christine Goodwyne of Pool Kids performs at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Faye Swider, 3, plays with a balloon between sets at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
4 of 9  — 04 102525 Fest 23 AL 18.JPG
Faye Swider, 3, plays with a balloon between sets at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Patrick Kindlon of Drug Church performs at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
5 of 9  — 05 102525 Fest 23 AL 13.JPG
Patrick Kindlon of Drug Church performs at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
People crowd surf during Pool Kids' performance at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
6 of 9  — 41 102525 Fest 23 AL 45.JPG
People crowd surf during Pool Kids' performance at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Fans gather at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
7 of 9  — 39 102525 Fest 23 AL 51.JPG
Fans gather at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Sonia Sturino, lead singer of Weakened Friends, performs at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
8 of 9  — 38 102525 Fest 23 AL 32.JPG
Sonia Sturino, lead singer of Weakened Friends, performs at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Fans jump up and down at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
9 of 9  — 37 102525 Fest 23 AL 52.JPG
Fans jump up and down at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)

Bo Diddley Plaza in downtown Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. The three-day music festival continues Sunday. For a full line-up of musicians and the stages where they’ll be performing visit www.thefestfl.com.

Isabella Fernez from Melbourne, Fla., crowd surfs during Pool Kids performance at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
1 of 12  — 06 102525 Fest 23 AL 15.JPG
Isabella Fernez from Melbourne, Fla., crowd surfs during Pool Kids performance at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Nick Cogan of Drug Church performs at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
2 of 12  — 07 102525 Fest 23 AL 26.JPG
Nick Cogan of Drug Church performs at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Fans gather at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
3 of 12  — 08 102525 Fest 23 AL 56.JPG
Fans gather at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Nicolette Alvarez of Pool Kids at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
4 of 12  — 09 102525 Fest 23 AL 30.JPG
Nicolette Alvarez of Pool Kids at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Fans gather at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
5 of 12  — 10 102525 Fest 23 AL 24.JPG
Fans gather at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Andy Anaya of Pool Kids performs at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
6 of 12  — 11 102525 Fest 23 AL 55.JPG
Andy Anaya of Pool Kids performs at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Fans jump up and down at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
7 of 12  — 12 102525 Fest 23 AL 37.JPG
Fans jump up and down at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Isabella Fernez from Melbourne, Fla., crowd surfs during Pool Kids performance at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
8 of 12  — 13 102525 Fest 23 AL 03.JPG
Isabella Fernez from Melbourne, Fla., crowd surfs during Pool Kids performance at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Annie Hoffman of Weakened Friends performs at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
9 of 12  — 14 102525 Fest 23 AL 21.JPG
Annie Hoffman of Weakened Friends performs at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Fans gather at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
10 of 12  — 15 102525 Fest 23 AL 09.JPG
Fans gather at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
People crowd surf during Drug Church's performance at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
11 of 12  — 16 102525 Fest 23 AL 04.JPG
People crowd surf during Drug Church's performance at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Fans gather at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
12 of 12  — 17 102525 Fest 23 AL 20.JPG
Fans gather at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Patrick Wynne of Drug Church performs at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
1 of 6  — 18 102525 Fest 23 AL 05.JPG
Patrick Wynne of Drug Church performs at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
People crowd surf during Drug Church's performance at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
2 of 6  — 19 102525 Fest 23 AL 10.JPG
People crowd surf during Drug Church's performance at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Jordyn Diaz (center) from Davenport, Fla., dances at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
3 of 6  — 21 102525 Fest 23 AL 43.JPG
Jordyn Diaz (center) from Davenport, Fla., dances at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Nick Cogan of Drug Church performs at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
4 of 6  — 22 102525 Fest 23 AL 28.JPG
Nick Cogan of Drug Church performs at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Fans cheer at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
5 of 6  — 23 102525 Fest 23 AL 17.JPG
Fans cheer at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Sonia Sturino, lead singer of Weakened Friends, performs at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
6 of 6  — 25 102525 Fest 23 AL 47.JPG
Sonia Sturino, lead singer of Weakened Friends, performs at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)

