Charlie Kirk shooting suspect set to face aggravated murder charge in Utah

Updated September 15, 2025 at 6:49 AM EDT

Utah prosecutors have booked the suspect accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk on an aggravated murder charge.

Tyler Robinson was also arrested on charges of obstruction of justice and the felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, authorities said.

The 22-year-old Utah resident has been detained in a county jail since he turned himself over to police in connection with the assassination of the conservative influencer Wednesday during an outdoor appearance at Utah Valley University. Robinson is being held without bail.

Utah's Republican Gov. Spencer Cox told ABC's This Week that Robinson is "not cooperating" with investigators but that "all the people around him are cooperating, and I think that's very important."

Cox also said that Robinson was living with a roommate who was a "romantic partner" and that that person was a "male transitioning to female." On CNN's State of the Union, Cox said the roommate has been "incredibly cooperative, had no idea that this was happening, and is working with investigators right now." Investigators are trying to figure out if that relationship had any impact on the shooter's motive, Cox added.

Formal criminal charges are expected to be filed against Robinson by Tuesday. Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray said in a statement that he expects those charges to be "consistent" with the preliminary charges Robinson was arrested on.

A person convicted of aggravated murder under Utah law can face the death penalty.

The Department of Justice is expected to file separate federal charges against Robinson. President Trump, who was friends with Kirk, called the activist's death "a dark moment for America."

The political organization Kirk founded, Turning Point USA, announced on social media that a memorial service would be held for him next Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., which has the capacity to hold over 60,000 people.

Investigators are scrutinizing messages inscribed on several bullet casings they've linked to the suspect, including possible references to politics and gaming and online culture.

Additional details on the investigation could emerge this week, when Congress will hold hearings with FBI Director Kash Patel. Patel has faced criticism for posting on social media early in the manhunt for Kirk's killer Wednesday that a subject had been taken into custody, before later saying that person was questioned and released. Robinson was arrested Thursday evening.

