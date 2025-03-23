WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Pope Francis makes first public appearance ahead of hospital discharge

By Ruth Sherlock,
Rebecca Rosman
Published March 23, 2025 at 8:09 AM EDT
Pope Francis gestures as he appears at a window of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Sunday, March 23, 2025, where he has been treated for bronchitis and bilateral pneumonia since Feb. 14.
Domenico Stinellis
/
AP
Pope Francis gestures as he appears at a window of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Sunday, March 23, 2025, where he has been treated for bronchitis and bilateral pneumonia since Feb. 14.

ROME — Appearing weak but in good spirits, Pope Francis on Sunday briefly greeted hundreds of faithfuls from a balcony at Rome's Gemelli hospital, marking his first public appearance since being hospitalized with a severe respiratory infection five weeks ago.

"I see a woman with yellow flowers. Brava!" he said, his voice subdued. The 88-year-old then gave the crowd a thumbs up and made the sign of the cross before being wheeled back into his room. He is expected to be discharged later in the day.

The crowd erupted in chants of "Viva il papa!" and "Papa Francesco," celebrating his remarkable recovery after an illness that left him hospitalized for weeks.

"It's emotional to again find the hope that the pope brings," said Rome resident Giulia Gianarelli.

Francis was admitted to Gemelli hospital on Feb. 14 with a severe respiratory infection, the most serious health crisis of his 12-year papacy. At one point, he was placed on a non-invasive ventilator, doctors said.

Even as he returns to the Vatican, doctors caution that his recovery will take time. He is expected to undergo two months of rehabilitation, and as evidenced by his frail voice on Sunday, he still has difficulty speaking after time spent on oxygen therapy. Doctors say they expect his voice to recover over time.

