Photo gallery: Gainesville 'No Kings' rally

Hundreds gathered at Cora Roberson Park in Gainesville on Saturday for the second “No Kings” protest, part of a nationwide movement opposing former President Donald Trump’s policies and leadership style.

Demonstrators lined the streets, held signs, cheered and shared personal stories of how policy changes have affected their families and communities.

From papier-mâché puppets to chants, costumes and music, the event blended resistance with performance, underscoring what many called a fight to preserve democracy.

1 of 5 — 11 101825 No Kings Protest KB 31.JPG Community members created a paper mache puppet of President Donald Trump. Francesca Violich, holding the right arm, and Jay Herman, holding the left arm, are volunteers who came to the "No Kings" protest at the Cora Roberson Park in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Kimberly Blum/WUFT News) 2 of 5 — 13 101825 No Kings Protest KB 15.JPG People driving by the "No Kings" rally at the Cora Roberson Park in Gainesville, Fla., blow bubbles from the roof their car on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Kimberly Blum/WUFT News) 3 of 5 — 14 101825 No Kings Protest KB 29.JPG A man dressed as President Trump is seen at the "No Kings" protest at the Cora Roberson Park in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Kimberly Blum/WUFT News) 4 of 5 — 15 101825 No Kings Protest KB 10.JPG Glenn Terry is the chant guy at the front of the Trump puppet group at the Cora Roberson Park in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. "Our group built big Trump to bring tension to the people trying to end our democracy. This is the resistance," Terry said. (Kimberly Blum/WUFT News) 5 of 5 — 16 101825 No Kings Protest KB 30.JPG People chant slogans from both sides of Southwest Sixth Street by the Cora Roberson Park at the "No Kings" protest on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 as cars honk as they drive by in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Kimberly Blum/WUFT News)