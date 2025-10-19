Costumes, chants and car horns: Gainesville’s “No Kings" protest takes off in spirited call for unity

People gathered by the hundreds at Cora P. Roberson Park in Gainesville on Saturday morning for the “No Kings” protest, a growing national movement described by many participants as “fighting for democracy.”

People of all ages filled the park, waving handmade signs under bright fall skies. The protest was set to begin at 10 a.m., but the crowd began rallying closer to 9:30. The flyer indicated the protest was set to end at noon, but participants continued to arrive as the day went on.

Many wore vivid colors that matched their energy. One couple said they wore yellow for the international sign of “no violence.”

Linda McVay and Roberto McGrath said they have been attending protests in Gainesville since they were both in college during the Vietnam War. When asked why she was at the protest, McVay said “because we are scared to death for our country.”

The first No Kings protest took place on June 14 on the 250th anniversary of the Army, which coincides with President Trump’s birthday. When a military parade was organized to celebrate the anniversary, it sparked demonstrations across the country and people gathered in opposition to the Trump administration.

From major cities to small rural towns, more than 2,000 protests took place simultaneously across the country, according to WBUR, Boston University Radio.

Internationally, the movement is known as the No Tyrants or No Dictators protest. According to the NoKings.com website, the purpose of the organization is to spark peaceful change, promote civic participation and defend democratic institutions.

People wore colorful costumes, and some brought their service animals and family to the park. Many brought children, strollers and folding chairs, making the protest a peaceful community gathering.

Janet Hoffer said she came to raise awareness about what she feels is a pivotal moment for the country.

“We cannot lose our democracy, and it's on its way out,” she said. “I want to do everything I can to protest and to stand out and let people know that we’re all in this together. United we stand, divided we fall.”

Joanne LaFramenta, who also attended the protest, said she’s not the kind of person who can sit back and watch things unfold without taking action. LaFramenta, a former eighth-grade history teacher, said she spent years teaching her students about the Constitution.

“Now it’s like the people in Congress haven’t read the Constitution, and they’re not doing their jobs. And that makes me crazy,” she said.

A counterprotestor who identified himself only as “Ted the Atheist” said he enjoys talking to people and engaging in conversation about politics. “My foundation is truth. I care about truth,” he said, adding that he comes out and attends protests on the opposite side of the spectrum to discuss policy and challenge misinformation about the Trump administration.

Jean Ebert, Carol Murphy and Terry Harpel as a group said they came to exercise their constitutional rights as American citizens. They said they are protesting for people who feel excluded because of immigration status or identity. They said they are standing in solidarity with those who can’t speak out.

Brittany Root, a mother of two boys, said she joined Saturday because she wants a better future for her children. Her son, Zerryes, 6, said he came with his mother because he wants to protect Native Americans and the planet.

Signs throughout the park read “No Kings” and “History is watching.” There was little confrontation during the nearly four-hour event, which remained peaceful, spirited and filled with calls for unity and accountability.