Have questions about state government? The new 'Your Florida' team can help

Florida lawmakers are about to start work on the 2025 legislative session and WUSF wants to take you inside state government.

The station is launching a new reporting project called Your Florida to connect decisions made in Tallahassee to effects in your life.

Your Florida offers statewide coverage of legislative developments, explainers on the civic process and community engagement initiatives that invite you to be a part of our reporting.

Lea esta historia en español

Longtime WUSF reporter Stephanie Colombini serves as editor on the project. She will coordinate statewide coverage and manage a team of two reporters WUSF has hired to expand the newsroom’s ability to serve the community. Colombini will also continue to cover health care issues related to state government and contribute stories to NPR and KFF Health News as a member of their national reporting collaborative.

Douglas Soule joins WUSF as a state government reported based in Tallahassee. He will connect audiences across Florida with what goes on at the state capital and provide in-depth coverage of legislative developments. Soule previously covered state government and first amendment issues in Tallahassee for the USA TODAY NETWORK-Florida.

Meghan Bowman returns to WUSF as a community engagement reporter. She is focused on building relationships with Floridians around the state, collecting their questions and feedback about state government and helping address the public’s concerns. Bowman previously worked at WUSF as a student reporter while she attended the University of South Florida. She continued her journalism career in the Tampa Bay area and is happy to be back on the team.

WUSF News Director Mary Shedden serves as project manager and Jane Simon is assistant director of Grants and Strategic Management.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting is funding the project. And WUSF is sharing this content with partner media outlets around Florida to ensure all residents of the Sunshine State have the information they need and the opportunity to share their concerns about issues important to them.

Content will include broadcast and digital stories along with social media posts, public affairs show appearances and audience engagement events.

The legislative session kicks off on March 4. Stay tuned for more coverage on how decisions state leaders make impact your community.

