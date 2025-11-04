'Teen Vogue' is moving under Vogue.com — and staffers are being laid off

Teen Vogue staffers have taken to social media to share the news they've been laid off, just as Condé Nast announced the outlet will be "joining Vogue.com, a transition that's part of a broader push to expand the Vogue ecosystem."

Teen Vogue covered fashion and celebrity, but also took in-depth looks at politics and social justice issues. Their writers have tackled everything from climate change to political pressures on universities, celebrity style to Billie Eilish's recent comments about billionaires.

According to a statement posted on X from Condé United, a bargaining unit of the union the NewsGuild of New York, six of its members who worked for Teen Vogue are being laid off.

The union statement said that most of the six "are BIPOC women or trans, including Teen Vogue's politics editor, . . . Teen Vogue now has no writers or editors explicitly covering politics." The statement also says that after the layoffs, there is only one woman of color on the editorial staff.

A statement posted on Vogue.com said that Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Versha Sharma "will be leaving the company." Chloe Malle, head of editorial content for American Vogue, will oversee the outlet.

"I was laid off from Teen Vogue yesterday, along with 70% of my incredible team," Kaitlyn McNab Teen Vogue's culture editor, posted on X. "Much longer post incoming, but I wanted to say thank you to everyone who has reached out to me with love. God got me. We move."

The Roosevelt Institute, a progressive think tank which recently awarded Teen Vogue its 2025 Freedom of Speech and Expression awards, criticized the move. "The decision by Condé Nast today to collapse this publication into Vogue and eliminate the politics reporting staff at Teen Vogue is evidence that corporate concentration eliminates innovative ideas and silences voices with less power," it said in a statement.

Vogue said the move is not intended to diminish Teen Vogue. It said, "The title will remain a distinct editorial property, with its own identity and mission; sitting under the Vogue umbrella will provide a more unified reader experience across titles."

Vogue Business, for industry professionals, was folded into Vogue.com's platform last week.

This story was edited by Jennifer Vanasco.

