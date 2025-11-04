35 years later, a full circle moment arrives for the family of a Gainesville student murder victim

When Jordan Gonzalez was a young boy, he started hearing about his uncle Manuel Taboada’s death. Gonzalez didn’t know many details about the case, but every time the tragic murder was showcased on a true crime TV show, he would hear his father say, “That’s family…”

In June, Gonzalez was one of nine new police officers sworn in with the Gainesville Police Department. Gonzalez said he knew growing up that he wanted to honor his uncle; it was his motivation for joining GPD.

“ I'm super happy. This is something I've been wanting to do since I was a little kid and to finally be living my dream, it's surreal,” Gonzalez said.

Left to right: Jordan Gonzales’ mother, Janet, and his father, James, together with Jordan Gonzalez, and his uncle Mario Taboada, during the swearing-in ceremony on June 27th, 2025. (Photo courtesy of Jordan Gonzalez)

Thirty-five years ago, as the University of Florida fall semester started in August 1990, the city was filled with terror following the murder of five UF students at the hands of Danny Harold Rolling, later named the “Gainesville Ripper.”

Over a period of four days , Rolling killed UF students Sonja Larson, Christina Powell, Christa Hoyt, Manuel Taboada and Taboada’s roommate Tracy Paules. These events shook the peaceful college town of Gainesville with students fleeing to their family homes and others sheltering together in fear.

Mary Shedden, WUSF News Director, was in her last semester at the University of Florida when the murders took place.

“It was a very scary time. As students, we were very much living the experience that the university community was feeling. I ended up staying and living with friends that last semester”, Shedden said.

The mural for the victims of the 1990 murders. (Matthew Harrell/WUFT)

The terror ended weeks after the murders when Rolling was apprehended and charged. In 1994, Rolling was convicted and sentenced to death, and in 2006 he was executed by lethal injection at Florida State Prison.

For those who lived through it, the memories still follow them. Shedden remembers how Manuel Taboada’s brother was very outspoken and an incredible force for the victims’ families.

“I was in the courtroom the day Danny Harold Rolling pleaded guilty and then during the sentencing. I remember Manny’s brother stood up in the courtroom and said: Five years, you are going to be dead in five years (with his hand held up in the number five).”, Shedden said.

New generations either don’t know about the case or are taking actions in their personal lives to heal their family trauma.

That’s the case for Jordan Gonzalez, the nephew of Manuel Taboada, who was the only male killed during the crime spree. Gonzalez said this incident is very personal because he wasn’t even born when the killing happened, but he remembers growing up and seeing his family, especially his dad, aunt and uncle live the pain that the death of Manuel (Manny, as he was known to many) left behind.

The Q&A has been edited for clarity.

Interview highlights

WUFT: What’s the memory that you hold from that time when you were watching TV with your family and the tragic murders were showcasted on a true crime TV show? How long did it take you to fully understand the situation and how did that impact your life choices?

Gonzalez: I understood the situation over time because when that first happened – that moment where we were watching TV and an episode came up about the murders – I was like six or seven years old. So that’s not something that, you know, you fully understand at the moment. But time passed and I started to express interest in becoming a police officer, so little by little my dad explained the whole situation to me and helped me in a way understand what happened and how it impacted our family.

Around middle school, I was probably about 13 years old and I was taking a forensic class, and one of the cases used as an example was the Gainesville murders. And I was like “oh well, that’s my uncle”, so as we started talking about it, I began to learn forensic details and more of the police work done at the moment and that’s when I fully understood the whole story and there was no doubt in my mind that I was going to become a police officer.

WUFT: What do you think was the approach from your family’s side? Were they careful about the details they shared or were they very open and vocal on what happened?

Gonzalez: From my knowledge, I think my family was pretty private about it for a while. At first, they didn’t just share with everybody. However, my uncle Mario was pretty vocal. After the tragedy, he was the one showing up to court and everything. I mean, that was his brother right? So he had to make sure that Manny’s name was known along with the other four students, their names couldn’t just be forgotten. My uncle Mario was like the spinal column for everybody in the family.

WUFT: How has your family coped with the details of the tragedy? With the emptiness that Manny’s murder left? And now with your knowledge and law enforcement background, have you been able to perhaps understand even more some of the actions taken back them?

Gonzalez: So I’ve never asked for full details on the case because I know it’s a sensitive subject for the entire family. So we tried not to think about the tragedy itself but to celebrate life and celebrate Manuel’s life for who he was. I mean, he’s my inspiration and the main reason why I choose a career with law enforcement, especially with the Gainesville Police Department. He is the main reason why I am here and why I do what I do.

We remember Manuel all year round, for the rest of our lives we are going to remember him. I know for sure that on his birthday and on the anniversary of the event, my family posts pictures of him on our group chats or social media, and that’s a way to share my uncle's memory with the world rather than just celebrate ourselves as family.

My family always talked to me about how good of a person he was and that he had a bright future ahead. He was full of life. My aunt always shared how he was a big dude but he was a softie inside.

WUFT: So your inspiration to become a police officer is directly tied to your uncle? Why Gainesville and why GPD?

Gonzalez: I could have stayed back home and worked at Miami Dade but my uncle's death and growing up as a Gator fan were big factors in my decision. In high school I had a realization moment, as I was getting closer to that age where I was becoming an adult and applying for the police academy was an option, I remember saying to my family “I am going to Gainesville. I’m gonna go to GPD and that’s the only department I wanna work for. I’m gonna make sure that my uncle's legacy lives on in that city.”

Attending the University of Florida is still a dream of mine and eventually I would love to get a degree from this school.

WUFT: What is something that you or your family members believe could have been done differently at the moment, or what’s something that was done right that you would like to highlight? It’s to my understanding that the relationship of the Gainesville Police Department with the victims' families was always very close. Talk to me about that.

Gonzalez: I honestly don’t think they could have done anything different. I mean, Sadie Darnell, who was GPD spokeswoman and gained national recognition at the moment because of the case, was always on top of everything related to this case. She was the one on behalf of the department who sends flowers, letters, calls the families, etc. So that’s the right thing to do for somebody going through a situation like that, right?.

When I look back and I remember hearing my aunt telling me about the letters and flowers. I think they did an excellent job, and they continue to do so. Just think about it, it’s been 35 years already, and recently on the anniversary we received a letter.

WUFT: How special and emotional was the sworn ceremony for you and your family?

Gonzalez: My family was super happy, they are ecstatic. They are seeing their baby grow up and accomplish one of his dreams, which is the goal of every parent and every family.

For me, that moment was super special. I don’t think I’ve ever had a ceremony where my whole family was there. So that was the first time that everybody, sisters, brothers, aunts and uncles were there. It was definitely a really big moment for me and a big step in my life. It was also the first time in my life that I saw my uncle Mario crying, he was very emotional.

I keep in mind what Sadie Darnell said during the ceremony: “It's a full circle moment.” Because it truly is.

Left to right: Jordan Gonzales’ aunt, Jeanette, together with Jordan Gonzalez and his uncle Mario Taboada, during the swearing-in ceremony on June 27th, 2025. (Photo courtesy of Jordan Gonzalez)

WUFT: What’s something that makes you remember your uncle Manuel while sticking to your truth and path now as a police officer?

Gonzalez: My drive to work every single day helps me keep him alive.I pass by the mural on 34th street and I see the trees with my uncle’s name and the other students on it and I immediately think about him. Believe it or not, I don’t change my route to work, like I don’t go through Newberry or Archer road. I go down 34th every single day just to make sure I give and receive my blessings. It’s a moment that I've created as part of my routine right now.

That mural on 34th is also a big part of the love I have for this city. Way before moving here, I had some friends attending UF and one day one of them called me in front of the mural and said “look where I am at,” and that really touched me. I feel a deep connection with that, plus it’s a beautiful mural. And the fact that you see the other murals get changed and touched up with time but not the remembrance one, makes it more special. I love how the city makes sure to keep it clean, painted and protected. It’s definitely a big part for me.

WUFT: Now, let me create a scenario for you: if something like what happened in 1990 happens today, what do you think will be your approach to the situation and how will you navigate the mental part?

Gonzalez: We are trained for that. We go through a really long process with the academy and during field training we get to experience things in real life, on the road, and as firsthands on different scenarios. So I think that if something like that happens I’d have to put my feelings aside because when I took that oath a few months ago, I swore that my job is to serve and protect. I am ready to work and make sure that if something happens, it gets resolved in the best possible way.

