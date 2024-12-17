Here's what we know about the deadly school shooting in Madison, Wisconsin

A teacher and student were killed in a school shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., on Monday, while two other students are in critical condition.

Three other students and another teacher sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was already down when police arrived at the scene a few minutes after a 10:57 a.m. 911 call. She is believed by police to have died from a gunshot wound, though the medical examiner has not confirmed a cause of death.

Here is what else we know.

Who is the suspect?

Natalie Rupnow, 15, has been named as the suspect in the shooting. She was a student at the school who also went by Samantha. She was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after the shooting.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said the department has spoken with Rupnow's family and searched her home. But a motive has not been named yet.

Barnes said Rupnow did not have any previous brushes with the law that he knows of.

What has been the response?

Barbara Wiers, Abundant Life's elementary and school relations director, said the school does not have any firearms on campus and that students are not allowed to shoot fake finger guns on the playground.

The school has cameras, and students are "visually scanned" as they enter the building, Wiers said.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said there are "no words to describe the devastation and heartbreak we feel today after the school shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison this morning."

President Biden called the shooting "shocking and unconscionable" in a statement.

"From Newtown to Uvalde, Parkland to Madison, to so many other shootings that don't receive attention — it is unacceptable that we are unable to protect our children from this scourge of gun violence," Biden said. "We cannot continue to accept it as normal. Every child deserves to feel safe in their class room. Students across our country should be learning how to read and write – not having to learn how to duck and cover."

What do we know about the school?

Abundant Life Christian School is a private academy that serves about 420 students from kindergarten to high school.

The school was set to close this week for Christmas vacation. It is not known if they will be able to come back to school before their break is over.

