WUFT-FM and WUFT Classic Member Poster Signing Event – October 20, 2026

What: WUFT Poster Signing Event

When: Tuesday, October 20, 2026, 5:30–7:00 pm.

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Where: Harn Museum of Art at UF, 3259 Hull Road, Gainesville, Fla.

Individuals who donate $144 or more ($12/month +) and request the WUFT 89.1/90.1/WUFT Classic anniversary poster will receive an email invitation to attend this event!

Acclaimed artist Jeff Ripple will be on hand to sign the poster reproduction of his oil painting and add a personal message. Enjoy refreshments from Mildred's Big City Food and beverages along with the company of fellow members of WUFT-FM and WUFT Classic.

This collectible poster by Jeff Ripple will still be available for a minimum donation of $144 at the event. Please contact WUFT Membership by email at members@wuft.org or call (800) 338-9838 with any questions about the poster signing reception.