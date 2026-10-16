Fall arrives in Florida this weekend

The cold front marks the leading edge of a cooler and drier air mass moving southward across the eastern United States. Behind the boundary, winds shift more northerly, helping transport continental air into Florida. This won't be a major winter blast, but it will be a welcome change for Floridians ready for a break from the heat and humidity.

The drop in humidity is tied to falling dew points. Unlike relative humidity, which changes throughout the day as temperatures rise and fall, dew point more directly measures how much moisture is in the air. When dew points fall into the 50s, conditions generally feel much more comfortable compared with the muggy 70-degree dew points common during Florida's warmer months.

Check out how the front will cross the state, bringing a cooldown and drier air. Monday will be clear, with the lowest humidity in months!

The gusty winds are another important part of this setup. High pressure building behind the front creates a stronger pressure gradient, increasing wind speeds across the peninsula. Here´s what you can expect this weekend across Florida.

Panhandle: Sweater weather makes a comeback

The Florida Panhandle will be among the first areas to feel the change as cooler, drier air moves in behind the front. From Pensacola to Panama City and Tallahassee, afternoon temperatures could fall into the 60s and 70s, while overnight lows dip into the 50s in some locations. The coldest morning will be Monday, when the western Panhandle will drop into the upper 40s. The drop in humidity will be especially noticeable. Dew points are expected to decrease as a drier air mass spreads into the region, giving the air that crisp, refreshing fall feel. Northwest winds will also pick up behind the front, with gusty conditions making it feel even cooler at times.

North Florida: A refreshing change is on the way

Jacksonville, Gainesville, and surrounding communities can look forward to a break from the warmth and humidity. Afternoon highs should settle into the 70s behind the front, with cooler mornings and nighttime temperatures potentially dropping into the mid-50s and lower 60s. Humidity will fall as winds shift north and northeast, bringing cooler, drier air into the region. Breezy conditions will accompany the change, especially near the Atlantic coast, where persistent onshore winds could lead to rough surf and an increased rip current risk.

Correction for the coastal hazards graphic pic.twitter.com/fNBWtq083z — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) October 16, 2026

Central Florida: Goodbye, sticky air!

Residents from Tampa and Orlando to Daytona Beach and the Space Coast will also notice a change as the front pushes south. After warmer conditions ahead of the front, afternoon highs could settle into the upper 70s and lower 80s, with overnight temperatures cooling into the 60s; suburbs could drop into the 50s.

But the biggest difference may be how the air feels. As dew points fall, the familiar sticky feeling will begin to fade, making outdoor activities much more comfortable. North to northeast winds will become breezy to gusty behind the front, particularly along the Atlantic coast. A few showers may accompany the frontal passage before drier weather develops across much of the region.

Hazardous seas across Florida, but especially Central and South Florida on Sunday, as the winds will be strong and could bring small craft advisories into effect.

South Florida: Less humidity, but hold onto your hat!

The cooldown will be less dramatic across Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Naples, but South Florida won't be left out. High temperatures will generally remain in the lower to mid-80s, with slightly cooler mornings possible behind the front. Humidity should gradually decrease, though drier air may take longer to reach the southern tip of the peninsula. Keep in mind that on Sunday, there could still be some clouds as the cold front slows, but skies will be on a clearing trend overall.

The bigger story could be the wind. As high pressure builds north of Florida, northeast winds will strengthen across South Florida, creating breezy to windy conditions, especially along the Atlantic beaches. The persistent onshore flow could also lead to rough seas, dangerous rip currents, and occasional passing coastal showers.