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What we’ve learned about surviving lightning

FPREN | By Leslie Hudson
Published September 19, 2026 at 6:17 PM EDT

About 37 million lightning strikes hit the ground in the United States each year. But the odds of being struck by lightning each year are less than one in a million. Nationally, lightning fatalities have fallen dramatically. In this breakdown, we examine what modern meteorological data reveals about surviving lightning, why old advice like the "lightning crouch" is no longer recommended, how the 30-30 rule has evolved, and the critical steps to take the moment you hear thunder.

The problem is, some of what many of us learned about lightning safety is now outdated. Florida Storms meteorologist Leslie Hudson looks at some lightning facts that may change the way you react the next time you hear thunder. Watch here:

And timing matters, too. About two-thirds of lightning deaths occur between noon and 6 p.m. — a particularly important window in Florida, where afternoon thunderstorms are part of the state’s daily rhythm. Since 2006, only five states — Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, New Hampshire and Washington — as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, have reported no lightning deaths.
Weather
Leslie Hudson
Leslie Hudson is an experienced Multimedia Journalist and Digital Meteorologist whose career is marked by significant professional milestones. A trailblazer in the industry, she holds the distinction of being the first female AMS meteorologist in the Orlando market. Her extensive background in public safety and emergency management led to her being appointed by Florida’s Governor to the State of Florida’s Hurricane Catastrophic Fund Council from 2002 to 2007. Notably, she was the sole meteorologist in the state selected for this prestigious council.
See stories by Leslie Hudson

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