Tropical Depression Six develops in the Atlantic

Tropical Depression Six formed over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday. The depression is forecasted to strengthen into a weak tropical storm over the next 24 to 36 hours before it is forecast to begin weakening.

As of early Saturday evening, Tropical Depression Six was located roughly 500 miles southwest of the Azores, and over 2400 miles east of the United States. Storm motion was slow, only five miles per hour toward the northeast. Maximum sustained winds were 35 miles per hour, falling shy of the 39-mph tropical storm classification threshold.

Wind shear south of T.D. Six has suppressed thunderstorm growth south of the depression’s core. Satellite imagery from Saturday evening reveals a cluster of thunderstorms to the north of Six’s core, but limited convection south of center. While Six remains near the region of wind shear, it will likely remain a lopsided depression.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say that T.D. Six will continue on a northeasterly path into an environment that is somewhat more supportive of tropical cyclone development. It is during this time between late Saturday night and during the day Sunday, that T.D. Six may strengthen into a tropical storm. Should this occur, it will be named Fay, the sixth named storm of the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Early next week, the system is expected to enter another region of high wind shear, which should contribute to its weakening and eventual dissipation. Regardless of what becomes of Tropical Depression Six, the system will remain thousands of miles away from the United States and poses no threat to Florida.

However, interests are reminded that over two months of hurricane season remain, and it only takes one storm to destroy lives and property. While conditions are quiet, residents are encouraged to review their emergency plans and keep their hurricane kits stocked and up to date. For more information about hurricane preparations, visit floridadisaster.org.

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