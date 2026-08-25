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Florida's "Hot Night" trend: What you need to know

FPREN | By Leslie Hudson
Published August 25, 2026 at 11:24 PM EDT

We often measure Florida's summer by the afternoon high, but increasingly, another number deserves our attention: the nighttime low. Across Florida, summer nights are warming nearly twice as fast as summer days. Florida Storms meteorologist Leslie Hudson dives into the science of why the heat sticks around after the sun goes down.
In this video, you’ll learn:

  • The 5 Florida cities seeing the biggest jump in "hot nights."
  • How humidity and clouds act as a "blanket," trapping heat at the surface.
  • The "Urban Heat Island" effect and why cities stay warmer than rural areas.
  • Why a lack of overnight "recovery time" is a serious risk to your health.

Understanding the overnight heat is just as important as tracking the afternoon high. And consecutive hot nights can compound the problem. When temperatures remain elevated overnight, people without adequate air conditioning may begin the next day without fully recovering from the heat exposure of the day before. That makes nighttime temperatures an important part of assessing heat risk—not just the afternoon high.
Weather
Leslie Hudson
Leslie Hudson is an experienced Multimedia Journalist and Digital Meteorologist whose career is marked by significant professional milestones. A trailblazer in the industry, she holds the distinction of being the first female AMS meteorologist in the Orlando market. Her extensive background in public safety and emergency management led to her being appointed by Florida’s Governor to the State of Florida’s Hurricane Catastrophic Fund Council from 2002 to 2007. Notably, she was the sole meteorologist in the state selected for this prestigious council.
See stories by Leslie Hudson

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