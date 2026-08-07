Weekend forecast: High pressure east of Florida brings closer to typical conditions

Florida will return to a more typical summer weather pattern this weekend. Although there will be a few locations with lower-than-normal thunderstorm activity, which could be beneficial for those who have outdoor plans, it will also contribute to the rainfall deficit experienced during the first two months of the rainy season.

This is more typical of summer. High pressure east of Florida will continue to bring storms — mainly inland and over the west coast —to the places that need the rain most. But almost 90 % of Florida is still under some sort of drought. 🫤

We (all) need it! pic.twitter.com/BvIdkh3UL9 — Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) (@FloridaStorms) August 7, 2026

The big weather picture

There will be a high-pressure system located east of Florida. The East Coast will continue to be under the influence of easterly winds, bringing a high risk of rip currents throughout the weekend from Jacksonville through the Upper Keys. So, if you have plans to head out to the beach, make sure you swim near a lifeguard or, better yet, stay out of the water. You can read more tips about this weekend's rip current risk and safety here.

High rip current risk along Florida's East Coast

With the aid of the easterly winds, any shower activity will move swiftly inland. In addition, daytime heating will ignite the sea breezes along Florida's East Coast. Thunderstorm activity will be mainly focused across inland locations and along Florida's West Coast. The easterly winds will also contribute to hotter temperatures along Florida's West Coast as the air warms while traveling over land.

Highest storm activity inland and west

Most of the thunderstorm activity will be concentrated across Southwest Florida and the western section of Central Florida, from Orlando west to Tampa. West Central Florida continues to be under an extreme drought, so this thunderstorm activity will be highly welcomed.

Rainfall between Friday and Monday night.

Another area where showers and thunderstorms will be highly concentrated on Saturday and Sunday will be across North Florida. The Gainesville area through the Jacksonville area, but mostly inland and west of Jacksonville, will experience higher-than-normal thunderstorm activity, especially during the afternoon hours. This region is also under an extreme drought.

Along the Panhandle, showers will be intermittent during the afternoon hours, developing mainly near the coast and moving inland. In this region, sea breezes will also develop as winds are expected to come mainly from the south. However, southerly winds will also bring plenty of heat along the I-10 corridor throughout the weekend. Over the weekend, highs along the I-10 corridor will be in the low 90s.

About 90 percent of Florida is under some type of drought.

The heat is on! (for some)

Be prepared for extremely hot temperatures to start the weekend along the I-10 corridor, as plenty of sunshine and mostly dry conditions will bring afternoon temperatures closer to the triple digits. Even areas along the coast could be flirting with the 90s.

Monday will be a very hot day across much of the peninsula, as Saharan dust could move in. This will reduce thunderstorm activity across much of the peninsula while also allowing skies to remain mostly sunny, pushing temperatures into the upper 90s, especially across North and Central Florida.

We continue to monitor the drought closely, as well as the next heat wave expected to arrive in Florida by the beginning of next week.