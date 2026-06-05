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The hurricane danger most Floridians underestimate

FPREN | By Leslie Hudson
Published June 5, 2026 at 7:50 PM EDT

The forecast cone may grab the headlines during hurricane season, but it does not show storm size or all of a storm’s impacts. In Florida, some of the most serious damage can extend well beyond the center track.

As hurricane season begins, remember this: the cone is not the whole story — and the coast is not the only place at risk. In Florida, the smarter question isn’t just where is the storm going? It’s what could it do where I live? Meteorologist Leslie Hudson has more. Click the Youtube link below:

On average, hurricane-force winds extend outward about 25 to 100 miles from the center, while tropical-storm-force winds stretch much wider, reaching up to 150 to 300 miles outward. Florida's peninsula width averages about 120 miles, making it a prime candidate for state wide impacts on any given storm.
Weather
Leslie Hudson
Leslie Hudson is an experienced Multimedia Journalist and Digital Meteorologist whose career is marked by significant professional milestones. A trailblazer in the industry, she holds the distinction of being the first female AMS meteorologist in the Orlando market. Her extensive background in public safety and emergency management led to her being appointed by Florida’s Governor to the State of Florida’s Hurricane Catastrophic Fund Council from 2002 to 2007. Notably, she was the sole meteorologist in the state selected for this prestigious council.
See stories by Leslie Hudson

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