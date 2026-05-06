Know when it's time to move before the storm
When a storm threatens, the ability to pivot matters. Roads fill quickly, and conditions can deteriorate well before landfall—making timing everything. Meteorologist Leslie Hudson has more in this YouTube video
Always follow evacuation orders from local authorities — don’t wait for a hurricane to intensify before deciding to follow the order.
🌀 Hurricane Preparedness Week. 🌀— Treasure Island, FL (@TresIslandFL) May 5, 2026
Prepare for hurricane season by knowing how to understand forecasts. They can tell you a lot about what is expected, including the storm’s paths, rainfall amounts, wind speeds, and more. There is a lot of information available days ahead of a… pic.twitter.com/Lp66gSE3bv
You want to leave early enough to avoid being trapped by severe weather. If time allows, unplug electrical equipment, leave a note detailing your whereabouts, and check to see if any neighbors need a ride.
- FLASH: Find Your Evacuation Zone
Do you know your evacuation zone? 🤔— Town Of Belleair (@TownofBelleair) May 5, 2026
Knowing your zone and how your home may be impacted by storms helps you make faster, safer decisions when it matters most. Don't wait! Look up your evacuation zone now ➡️ visit https://t.co/uomr23uXtZ
#HurricanePreparednessWeek #KnowYourZone pic.twitter.com/K2lRDspNAQ
- Ready.gov: Evacuation
Always follow evacuation orders from local authorities — don’t wait for a hurricane to intensify before deciding to follow the order. You want to leave early enough to avoid being trapped by severe weather.
Tomorrow, we shift from planning ahead to riding it out—how to stay protected when the storm is no longer coming… but here.